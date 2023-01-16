Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Brings Its Tree Equity Commitment to Communities Across the Country

Houston, Texas — Bulleit Frontier Whiskey has announced its commitment to improving Tree Equity across the country in continued partnership with American Forests, the oldest national conservation organization in the United States. Bulleit Frontier Whiskey has also partnered with Street Art for Mankind, in support of the United Nations Environment Programme, in a pledge to restore ecosystems and raise awareness for the critical need for Tree Equity as part of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem restoration.

Bulleit’s commitment to sustainability was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky, at the Bulleit Distilling Co. Since its creation, the BDC has pioneered processes that reduce carbon emissions, conserve water and manage waste during production. The Visitor Experience Center at the BDC was also built with these goals in mind by eliminating single-use plastics and sourcing organic cocktail garnishes from its onsite garden. More recently Bulleit announced that its distillery in Lebanon Kentucky will not consume any fossil fuels for the production of Bulleit. Through these initiatives Bulleit strives to protect and replenish natural resources that are essential to its product and, most importantly, its communities.

In 2018 Bulleit Frontier Whiskey committed to re-growing the population of White Oak trees in the United States in partnership with American Forests. Together they surpassed their ambitious goal of planting one million trees three years ahead of schedule. These million trees are expected to remove 74,000 pounds of pollutants from the air and conserve over 75 million gallons of water in years to come. Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and American Forests have adopted a new goal of supporting and improving Tree Equity in urban communities.

Now the partnership has focused on improving Tree Equity to directly improve areas that need trees most. The first planting is in the community of Cottage Grove in downtown Houston, which was devastated by Hurricane Harvey. Volunteers helped plant 85 trees along TC Jester Boulevard near White Oak Bayou to help mitigate future flood risks, and provide shade for hiking and biking trails that will increase access to greenspace for the neighborhood. In addition, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is also supporting the planting of trees in the Willow Waterhole Greenway Conservancy, a neighborhood which needs more trees in order for residents to experience the full health, climate and economic benefits trees provide. Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and American Forests will partner with local organization, Trees for Houston, to activate their mission at the local level.

To help select the areas in need of Tree Equity, American Forests developed a one-of-a-kind Tree Equity Score, a tool that indicates whether a neighborhood has enough tree canopy for people to fully experience the benefits trees provide. The scores are based on tree canopy, surface temperature, income, employment, race, age and health factors. According to the tool, nearly 80% of urban neighborhoods have inadequate tree cover. Bulleit Frontier Whiskey will continue to support American Forests in their goal to achieve full Tree Equity by 2030.

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey has also partnered with Street Art for Mankind, in support of the United Nations Environment Programme, in their rallying call for the protection and revival of ecosystems across the world, as part of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Street Art for Mankind created the Ecosystem Restoration Murals project, a global effort led by the United Nations Environment Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The Ecosystem Restoration Murals project will install 50 murals created by prominent street artists across the world that highlight the crucial need for the protection and revival of ecosystems.

In Houston, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Street Art for Mankind unveiled the first United Nations Ecosystem Restoration mural in the United States. The 16-story high mural by globally renowned artist, Martín Ron, depicts a local Houston resident’s hand holding a sapling. The mural represents the importance of amplifying Tree Equity globally, and also acts to inspire change at the community level. The mural will remain present in Downtown Houston for years to come.

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey:

“Bulleit has a long history of designing programs and developing partnerships that have a positive impact on people and the planet,” said Johannah Rogers, Global Brand Director at Diageo North America. “As we remain focused on evolving our environmental goals we know we cannot do it alone, which is why we’re excited to collaborate with partners who share our mission. Our work with American Forests and Street Art for Mankind will make a difference by raising national awareness for the critical need for Tree Equity, and will support the communities in which we operate.”

American Forests:

“Bulleit has been a tremendous partner to American Forests, and we’re grateful and inspired by the company’s decision to expand its focus on Tree Equity in such an innovative way,” said Jad Daley, American Forests president and chief executive officer. “Not only are we planting urban trees together, but thanks to Bulleit’s support of Street Art for Mankind and the United Nations Environment Programme, captivating murals will grace the skylines of several major cities to help call attention to Tree Equity. Art moves people in ways words do not, and we need everyone to make Tree Equity a reality.

Street Art for Mankind:

“Every year, the fight for our planet is getting more pressing. Solutions such as reforestation, ecosystem protection and rewilding represent 30% of the opportunity to address climate change, which means solutions are literally in our hands! We hope that this Ecosystem Restoration Murals series will inspire Houstonians as much as people from all around the world to act in their community. Together we can change the odds.”

Martín Ron, Artist:

“Sabato, a famous Argentinian writer, states: “Life only needs the space of a crack to be reborn” which means that despite the obstacles, life still breaks through. So the question is: Since when did nature become fragile to the point of needing the hand of man who damages it to resist? This mural highlights the need to protect our ecosystems around the world and to amplify tree equity scores across the United States.”

Houston City Council Commissioner, Rodney Ellis:

“The Ecosystem Restoration Mural series takes on specific issues of reforestation, ecosystem and wildlife protection. These are vital components in our ongoing fight against climate change.” Commissioner Ellis said.“I appreciate the message in the piece that the tools to fight climate change are literally in our hands. I think that public art should not just inspire, but also encourage the change we want to see in the world.”

About Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. The award-winning Kentucky whiskey most recently won a Double Gold medal for Bulleit 10 Year Old and Gold Medals for Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing, BDC received the Highly Commended award for Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards from Whisky Magazine. In 2019, a Visitor’s Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. In 2021, Diageo opened its first carbon neutral whiskey distillery in Lebanon, KY with Bulleit being the first and leading brand being produced at the site. supplementing existing production at the Bulleit Distilling Co. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About American Forests

American Forests is driven by the power of forests. They are instrumental to addressing two of the most pressing issues of the day: slowing climate change and advancing social equity. Forests also provide habitat for wildlife and a clean, abundant supply of water for people. Since our founding in 1875, American Forests has been the pathfinders for creating healthy forests from coast to coast. For example, we championed creation of the U.S. Forest Service and have persuaded Congress to provide stable funding for fighting and preventing forest fires. Our deep knowledge of forests and track record of collaboration position us to build a reforestation movement in America. From cities to large natural landscapes, we create healthy and resilient forests that deliver essential benefits for climate, people, water and wildlife. We advance our mission through forestry innovation, place-based partnerships to plant and restore forests, and movement building. American Forests envisions a world in which the significant environmental, societal, and economic benefits of forests are fully realized and equitably available to all people. To learn more about American Forests, visit www.americanforests.org

About Street Art for Mankind

Street Art for Mankind (SAM) is a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization working with prominent street artists to create large murals all around the world. Its goal is to raise awareness on social justice and environmental issues, and to give the public the means to become actors of change. SAM is recognized for its mural series with the United Nations, the Department of State, but also for its Art Walk Murals with Cities across the world to bond communities together, create a sense of belonging and increase foot traffic. Learn more at StreetArtMankind.org.

About the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

The UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030 is a rallying call for the protection and revival of ecosystems across the world, for the benefit of people and nature. It aims to halt the degradation of ecosystems and restore them to achieve global goals. The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the UN Decade, which is led by the United Nations Environment Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The UN Decade is building a strong, broad-based global movement to ramp up restoration and put the world on track for a sustainable future.

About Trees For Houston

Trees For Houston is a non-profit organization whose mission is to plant, protect and promote trees throughout the Greater Houston area. Since being founded in 1983, over 700,000 trees have been planted across the southeast Texas region. For more information visit TreesForHouston.org.