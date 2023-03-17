Candela Mamajuana is the Fastest-Growing Super Premium Spiced Rum

MIAMI, Fla.— Candela Mamajuana Spiced Rum is currently the #1 fastest-growing super premium spiced rum in the state of Florida with 35% growth in the last 52 Weeks ending January 28, 2023 according to Nielsen.

Candela Mamajuana Spiced Rum is an exotic blend of premium Dominican rum, natural spices and honey. Founded in 2016 by Alejandro Russo, the spirit is inspired by the traditional native drink of the Dominican Republic.

Recently announcing its partnership with ecoSPIRITS, this premium spiced rum is handcrafted in the Dominican Republic with all-natural ingredients and doesn’t contain any artificial colors or flavors. Candela is distilled from fresh-pressed sugarcane juice, then aged in American oak barrels. Proud of its state-of-the-art production method and its focus on sourcing local ingredients, Candela also creates its product using sustainable practices and powers its production processes with renewable energy.

Enjoyed neat or mixed in specialty cocktails, Candela Mamajuana Spiced Rum is known for its smooth sweet taste, rich rosewood and honey aromas and long finish with warming spices. So it’s no surprise it’s a hit among consumers, especially females making up 60% of all purchases. According to in-store tasting app Overproof, 97% of people who tried Candela Mamajuana Spiced Rum in store enjoyed it. Furthermore, Candela’s conversion rate at in-store tastings was nearly 30%, more than double the adult beverage industry average

Candela Mamajuana Spiced Rum had a very strong sales year and is gearing up for another year of exceptional growth. In Total Wine alone, Candela’s sales velocity grew 75% year over year. Distribution saw even more growth with 576% growth in accounts sold including new on-premise and off-premise locations such as ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Big Daddy’s Liquors, Jensen’s Liquors, and many more.

In 2023, Candela Mamajuana Spiced Rum will be announcing distribution and expansion plans. Candela Mamajuana Spiced Rum can now be found online and at select retailers throughout Florida, California, New Jersey and New York including Total Wine & More, Costco, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and Erewhon. It can also be found in its native island of the Dominican Republic at various locations including Hard Rock Hotels, Meliá Hotels, Iberostar Hotels. The spirit is sold in a 750ml bottle and is 30% ABV (60 Proof).

About Candela Mamajuana

Candela Mamajuana, meaning “on fire” in Spanish slang, is the finest expression of the Dominican Republic’s native spiced rum. Known for its smooth, sweet taste of super-premium rum, exotic spices, and honey, this spirit is made with all-natural ingredients and distilled from fresh-pressed sugarcane in its native country. The approachable spirit can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or mixed in a speciality cocktail. Co-founded in 2016 by the mother and son duo, Lillian Arinoviche and Alejandro Russo, Candela is distributed throughout Florida, California, New Jersey, New York and the Dominican Republic.

For More Information:

https://drinkcandela.com/