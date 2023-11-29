Clear Creek Distillery Unveils New Look for Award-Winning Portfolio

HOOD RIVER, Ore.— Clear Creek Distillery, one of the oldest craft distilleries in the United States, is proud to unveil a packaging refresh of its award-winning portfolio of fruit brandies and liqueurs – just in time for the holidays.

Clear Creek Distillery was founded in 1985 with a vision to use the bountiful fruits of the Pacific Northwest to create fruit-based spirits that rivaled the best of their European counterparts. In 2014, Clear Creek Distillery was acquired by Hood River Distillers, the largest and oldest importer and distiller of spirits in the Northwest.

The union was exactly in line with Hood River Distillers’ long-term plan to return to its roots of distilling fruit-based spirits. In 2017, Clear Creek moved its operations to a brand-new distillery closer to the fruit sources in Hood River, Oregon.

“With this new design we wanted to honor both our distilling legacy, as well as the beautiful Pacific Northwest fruit that makes our brandies and liqueurs so exceptional,” said Caitlin Bartlemay, Head Distiller, Clear Creek Distillery. “Each label focuses on the story behind the spirits and shares our passion for our craft with the world.”

According to Keri Meuret, Senior Brand Manager, Hood River Distillers, consumers are responding well to the new packaging, and with holiday entertaining right around the corner, now is the time to pick up a bottle or two.

“Everyone wants to offer festive cocktails during holiday gatherings, but few have the time to search for new recipes and then buy additional ingredients that they may never use again,” said Meuret. “All it takes is a splash of Clear Creek Cranberry or Marionberry Liqueur or Pear Brandy to turn your classic Vodka Tonic, Margarita or glass of sparkling wine into a festive holiday sip! Our Apple Brandies are delicious in an Old-Fashioned, and our Blue Plum Brandy added to spiced hot apple cider will be a hit at any holiday party. ”

The new packaging is rolling out in West Coast markets in Q4 and will expand across to the East Coast during Q1 2024.

About Clear Creek Distillery

About Hood River Distillers

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Hood River, Ore., Hood River Distillers is the Northwest’s largest and oldest importer, distiller, producer, and marketer of distilled spirits. Timberline® Vodka, Forthwest Whisky, Big Gin, Batanga Tequila, Easy Rider Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Trail’s End Finished Small Batch Bourbon, DeGroff™ Bitter Aperitivo and New World Amaro, Clear Creek Fruit Brandies and Liqueurs, McCarthy’s Oregon Single Malt, Old Delicious Apple Brandy, Sinfire Whisky, Lucid Absinthe Supe´rieure, ULLR Nordic Libation, Yazi Ginger Vodka, Lewis and Clark Spirits, HRD Vodka and the complete line of Monarch distilled spirits are distributed across the country.

