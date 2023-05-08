Crown Royal Kicks Off National Military Appreciation Month with Partner CreatiVets and Country Music Star Mitchell Tenpenny

May is Military Appreciation Month, and to kick off the month-long observance, Crown Royal is honoring those who serve our country in partnership with country music stars Mitchell Tenpenny, Meghan Patrick, Vince Gill, and Jameson Rodgers and charity partner CreatiVets.

At CreatiVets’ 3rd Annual Golf Tournament, Crown Royal continued its mission to spread exceptional generosity by raising funds and donating to CreatiVets, a Nashville-based nonprofit designed to help veterans through music therapy and the arts.

The music stars, CreatiVets founder Richard Casper, and event-goers participated in the Purple Bag Project, which turns donated Crown Royal bags into care packages for active military heroes worldwide. Crown Royal is proud to support local veteran communities and partner with organizations and people who share their mission of generosity.

