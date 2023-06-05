Crown Royal Launches Golden Apple Aged 23 Years, Announces Partnership With Solange Knowles

Award-winning whisky brand, Crown Royal, has introduced a multi-pronged, bold new partnership with multidisciplinary artist, Solange Knowles for Saint Heron, to debut the brand’s newest limited-time offering – Crown Royal Golden Apple Aged 23 Years. With the launch of Crown Royal Golden Apple, the brand is providing a new flavored luxury offering that will challenge the conventional luxury category and revolutionize the way consumers think about prestige whisky.

Golden Apple is an expression of the meticulous craftsmanship Crown Royal is known for. The exquisite blend of whiskies aged 23 years and the taste of golden delicious apples, paired with decadent notes of creamy vanilla, toasted oak and cinnamon – comes together in a display of bold richness that deserves its own spotlight.

Crown Royal Golden Apple Aged 23 Years will hit shelves on June 1st and is paired with a bespoke golden bottle in an iconic suede-finished Crown Royal bag and collector’s box. The limited-edition blend has an ABV of 40% and will be available at a suggested retail price of $249.99 for a 750mL bottle.

