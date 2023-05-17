Disaronno International Launches New Media Campaign, “New Dolcevita – Dis is our Summer”

Disaronno International LLC, is proud to announce a new media campaign titled, “New Dolcevita – Dis is our Summer” to increase awareness for Disaronno Velvet Cream Liqueur during the key summer season. This new commercial will run on U.S. TV channels, such as A&E, BET, Comedy Central, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, LAFF, MTV, TBS ,TNT, TV Land, VH1, SyFy, AMC, Investigation Discovery, History Channel, streaming platforms, such as Hulu and YouTube and social media channels from May 15th until July 9th.

Exploring the Dolcevita Italian lifestyle, the commercial highlights Disaronno Velvet, which is referred to as “The New Dolcevita.” Elegant yet lighthearted, the commercial showcases a modern, cosmopolitan sensibility that keeps in line with Italy’s timeless style. The commercial also features millennials enjoying Disaronno Velvet with friends at a pool and a rooftop setting, which highlights a desirable lifestyle that is part of the country’s “Made in Italy” DNA.

“All of us at Disaronno International are excited to launch a new commercial that continues to raise awareness for Disaronno Velvet as ‘The New Dolcevita’, ” says Robert Cullins, Executive Vice President of Disaronno International LLC. “With the ongoing rise of mindful mixology with today’s drinkers, we feel that Disaronno Velvet plays well within that market. Our newest campaign shows our continued commitment to the U.S. and the big ambitions we have in the pipeline in this market.”

The commercial highlights the freshness, silky and smooth components of Disaronno Velvet at 17% ABV, that is perfect for summertime to be enjoyed on the rocks or with its signature cocktail known as the Disaronno Velvet Batida, that combines the refreshing flavor of tropical coconut water with the richness of velvety cream from Disaronno Velvet. The Disaronno Velvet Batida, made by combining 1 part Disaronno Velvet, 1 part coconut water, shaking and pouring over crushed ice in a highball glass with a garnish of either coconut

flakes or a coconut slice, is a simple and fresh addition to the summer cocktail repertoire. This cocktail is the ideal low ABV summertime cocktail that is perfect for mindful moderation for discerning drinkers. Near the end of the commercial, Disaronno Velvet is

referred to as “Dis Is Our Summer Drink.”

Launched in 2020 and perfect for those who love cream liqueurs with an intense aroma, Disaronno Velvet masterfully and harmoniously mixes the distinctive imprinting of Disaronno Originale, the world’s favorite Italian liqueur, with velvety notes and unexpected nuances. Incredibly smooth, Disaronno Velvet incorporates Italian elegance with a contemporary all-white look.

