FEW Spirits, Alice In Chains Reissue All Secrets Known, 101-Proof Bourbon Finished in Tequila Barrels

FEVANSTON, Ill. — FEW Spirits and Alice In Chains announce today the reissue of All Secrets Known Bourbon, a limited-release expression distilled by FEW Spirits Master Distiller Paul Hletko in collaboration with the Seattle Grunge pioneers. Bottles feature a custom-designed label by artist Justin Helton.

The Whiskey

All Secrets Known (SRP: $60/750 ml) is a reference to the title of track one on Alice In Chains’ fourth studio album Black Gives Way To Blue, which has sold more than 1 million copies worldwide.

For this special whiskey release, FEW Bourbon is finished for six months in tequila barrels and bottled at the most rock and roll of proofs, 101 (50.5% ABV). Bold, sweet, and spicy bourbon top notes are accentuated by grassy agave undertones.

Said Heltko, back in 2019 upon the original release of the whiskey, “Alice In Chains is part of one of very few movements that can be legitimately credited with shapeshifting an entire culture, beginning with their first album, Facelift.”

Continues Hletko, “Today, it gives me great pleasure to once again bring this whiskey to music fans everywhere, and to continue to merge these great passions of mine – distilling, and music – with legends like Alice in Chains. Pour a glass of All Secrets Known, turn on your favorite track of theirs, and just enjoy the experience.”

The Label Design

Artist Justin Helton, of Status Serigraph, who is no stranger to working with musical giants like Phish, The Avett Brothers, My Morning Jacket, Ween, and The Black Keys created the custom label. For the design, Helton found inspiration in the name All Secrets Known. The eye in the mouth graphic is a play on seeing all that’s been spoken, while the color scheme is a nod to the cover art on Black Gives Way to Blue.

Helton designed the label in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop TMI, also using a mix of hand-rendered illustrations with imagery from the 19th century to create a distinctive look.

A Legacy of Rock and Roll Partnerships

In 2016, Hletko partnered with The Flaming Lips to create Brainville Rye Whiskey before connecting with Alice In Chains for the original release of All Secrets Known. In 2022, FEW teamed up with indie darlings Black Rebel Motorcycle Club for Motor Oil Whiskey, an American whiskey finished in rum and vermouth barrels.

“It’s hard to put into words how much fun it’s been to work with the bands,” Hletko said. “I’ve been a huge admirer of the band forever and in the same way musicians inspire one another, working with them inspired me as a distiller to do something different. I’m really excited to build on that legacy.”

Beginning September 28, just 3300 bottles of All Secrets Known will be released, all of which will be available nationally through FEW’s direct-to-consumer channel, www.BuyFEWSpirits.com and at select venues & retailers in Illinois and Washington state.

About FEW Spirits

A grain-to-glass distillery since 2011, FEW Spirits produces award–winning craft whiskey and gin in a tucked away alley located in the growing Chicago suburb of Evanston, IL. A historical town where Prohibition lasted until 1972, Founder & Master Distiller Paul Hletko changed the future of Evanston when he opened FEW Spirits Distillery, the first (legal) alcohol-production facility of any kind to ever open there.

Paul Hletko always knew he wanted to make craft spirits —produced in the local Chicago area—

that offered something different, delicious and fun. Living in Evanston, a town that was prime for change after being dry for four decades post the repeal of prohibition, Paul felt it was the perfect home and backdrop for FEW and the brand. Deeply integrated into the brand story, both Evanston and Chicago are crucial elements of the FEW DNA and its inspiration. From its liquid, created from locally grown or sourced ingredients, to the look & feel of the design, which pays homage to the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago— FEW is the true definition of a local Illinois craft spirit.

FEW Spirits features a refreshing and innovative portfolio including a stable of core spirits and

several small batch limited edition specialty expressions. Each flagship spirit is a new take on the timeless liquors of the past; distilled from the very best grains, aged to perfection, and bottled under the FEW roof. The small batch limited editions hold true to the premium quality FEW drinkers have to come to love and expect from the brand, but offer something novel to the oft-ordinary taste and style we’ve all grown accustomed to.

In a world over saturated with mass-produced spirits, only few remain truly handcrafted, locally

sourced and small-batched. FEW has never strayed from this —even as it grows, Paul and his team continue to provide consistently impeccable spirits that are true to their craft roots and reminiscent of their home base.

About Alice In Chains

Over the course of their remarkable career, seminal rock band Alice In Chains (vocalist/guitarist Jerry Cantrell, drummer Sean Kinney, bassist Mike Inez and vocalist/guitarist William DuVall) have garnered multiple Grammy nominations, sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and amassed a diehard international fanbase whose members number in the millions. Their discography features some of the biggest and most important albums in rock history, including 1990’s triple-platinum- certified Facelift, 1992’s quadruple-platinum-certified Dirt, 1994’s triple-platinum-certified EP Jar of Flies, which was the first EP in music history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, and 1995’s self-titled double-platinum-certified Alice In Chains, which also entered the Billboard Top 200 at No. 1. They returned in grand style in 2009 with the critically acclaimed Black Gives Way To Blue, which hit No. 1 across the rock and alternative charts, was certified Gold, and was hailed by Vice as “a record that’s as powerful as anything the band has done.” Alice In Chains remains one of the most successful and influential American rock bands of all time.

