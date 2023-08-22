Four Roses Distillery to Launch Anniversary Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. — Today, Four Roses Bourbon, the award-winning Kentucky-based bourbon brand, announces it will launch its 135th Anniversary Limited Edition Small Batch on September 15. The release will be the 16th in its series of annual limited-quantity special bottlings, showcasing the brand’s unyielding commitment to craftsmanship and quality bourbon.

Bottled at 108 proof, the 135th Anniversary Limited Edition Small Batch features four hand-selected bourbon recipes: A 12-year-old and a 16-year-old OESV recipe, which features notes of delicate fruit and caramel; a 14- year-old OESK recipe, with notes of baking spice; and a 25-year-old OBSV recipe that boasts delicate fruit and rye flavors. A key differentiator for the distillery, Four Roses combines two mash bills with five proprietary yeast strains to create 10 distinct bourbon recipes, allowing for Master Distiller Brent Elliott to not only create consistency across the brand’s core product line, but to innovate and achieve an endless range of flavor profiles.

“This release celebrates 135 years of meticulously crafted, high quality bourbon, and I’m excited to hear what our devoted consumers have to say about it,” said Brent Elliott. “In crafting this blend, I wanted to create an elegant bourbon worthy of the brand’s heritage. Each of the 12-, 14-, and 16-year-old batches possess individual characteristics that complement each other perfectly. Once the ideal balance of these three batches was achieved, I looked at several other batches of various ages and recipes to add an extra layer of nuance to the blend. Ultimately I selected the 25-year-old OBSV, which melds perfectly with the other batches and adds additional complexity and depth.”

The 135th Anniversary Limited Edition Small Batch bourbon offers delicate aromas of allspice, vanilla and elegant oak, mingled with a hint of cinnamon and clove. The palate boasts rich layers of honey and rye spice, balanced out by the taste of ripe berries and pear that lead to a long mellow finish. The result is an exceptionally smooth bourbon made for sipping, and sharing with friends and family.

The release comes on the heels of the Four Roses’ recent brand refresh. Fans will see the new packaging details on the limited edition bottle, including the brand’s updated logo and an engraved rose cluster on the cork of the bottle.

Four Roses will distribute approximately 15,060 hand-numbered bottles of 135th Anniversary Limited Edition Small Batch at a suggested retail price of $199.99.

In addition to the special bottling rolling out to select retailers next month, Four Roses will offer a limited quantity for sale at the Four Roses Distillery Visitor Center through a public lottery draw. Individuals may register for the lottery from August 22 to August 28 by visiting the Four Roses website. A random draw will decide who is selected to pick up their purchase at the Four Roses Distillery.

About Four Roses Distillery

Established in 1888, Four Roses combines two mashbills with five proprietary yeast strains to distill and age 10 distinct bourbon recipes, each with its own unique flavor profile. With distilling and warehousing operations in Lawrenceburg and Cox’s Creek, Kentucky, respectively, Four Roses is available in all 50 states. This past year, Four Roses has received 46 awards, including 2 Double Platinum medals, 8 Double Gold medals and 16 Gold medals from esteemed competitions such as the American Whiskey Masters and Whiskies of the World. For more information, visit www.fourrosesbourbon.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For More Information:

http://www.fourrosesbourbon.com/enjoy-it-first