FUJI Whisky Releases New Japanese Whisky in the U.S.

NEW YORK, N.Y.— The award-winning Japanese whisky brand, FUJI Whisky, announces the release of its FUJI Japanese Whisky, a single site blended, 100% Japanese whisky inspired by the terroir of the Mt. Fuji area. This unique expression, aged for an average of eight years in 100% American White Oak, is the embodiment of what sets Mt. Fuji Distillery apart, as the world’s only distillery to craft, nurture, age, and bottle three styles of grain whiskies – heavy American Bourbon style, medium Canadian style, light Scottish style, and malt whisky under one roof – a single estate approach.

In 1973, Mt. Fuji Distillery began combining Japanese craftsmanship with the distillation technology for American, Canadian, and Scotch whisky production, making it one of the only distilleries capable of producing both malt and grain whiskies on a single site, just 7.5 miles from the peak of Mt. Fuji. The only whisky in Japan to use the mountain’s snowmelt in its production, that 50-year journey from Mt. Fuji’s peak to the depths of the aquifer 330-feet underneath the distillery is the foundation for FUJI’s distinctive whisky expressions. These innovations and new category breakthroughs led FUJI Whisky and Master Blender, Jota Tanaka to seek out category recognition from the Japan Spirits & Liqueurs Makers Association (“JSLMA”) for creating a new type of whisky that is crafted from start to finish on one site and celebrates its terroir: FUJI Japanese Whisky.

“This unique expression marks a special moment for FUJI Whisky and our Mt. Fuji Distillery as its release signifies FUJI as the pioneer of single blended Japanese whiskies,” said Jota Tanaka, Master Blender. “To be recognized by the JSLMA is an honor and I am excited to continue to grow the line of FUJI expressions on a global scale. Our FUJI Japanese Whisky is truly an exceptional gift; one which reflects the impact of, and patient ageing in the beautiful environment that surrounds Mt. Fuji, highlighting the control we can have over each element of production, embracing the distillation techniques that set us apart and make us truly one of kind.”

The FUJI Japanese Whisky Tasting Notes from Master Blender Jota Tanaka are as follows:

Aroma: Peach, apricot, orange liqueur, delicately fruity with a hint of honey and oatmeal cookies

Flavors: Delicate yet vivid fruits, Williams pear, apricot, and white table grapes

Finish: A delicately sweet, fruity, and rich aftertaste is interwoven with a pleasantly long, silky finish

A leader in grain whiskey innovation, FUJI Whisky made its U.S. debut in 2021 with the release of FUJI Single Grain Japanese Whiskey in partnership with Distinguished Vineyards. The FUJI Single Grain Japanese Whiskey is a blend of three different grain whiskies, each distilled in three different methods, each possessing its own unique flavor profile, resulting in a delicately fruity whiskey that is both mellow and multi-layered in profile. Last year, FUJI released the FUJI 30-Year-Old Single Grain Whiskey in the U.S., a blend of multiple maturates of Canadian style grain whiskies aged more than 30 years. Each barrel was meticulously hand selected by Master Blender, Jota Tanaka, to create a rich, luscious, and beautifully balanced style whiskey with complexity.

The FUJI Japanese Whisky is bottled at 86 proof and is available in markets including California, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, and Florida at an SRP of $70 / 700ml bottle.

About FUJI Whisky

FUJI Whisky is named after the most iconic landmark in Japan, Mt. Fuji, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, cultural inspiration, and the location of Mt. Fuji Distillery just 7.5 miles from the mountain’s peak, surrounded by lush forest. Established in 1973 to bring the best of Japanese craftsmanship with Scottish, American, and Canadian technology under one roof, it is the closest distillery to Mt. Fuji in all of Japan. Named after one of Japan’s most iconic landmarks, Mt. Fuji Distillery is situated just miles from the peak of Mt. Fuji and is one of the only whiskies in the world to use the mountain’s snowmelt water in its production. The snowmelt’s 50-year journey from Mt. Fuji’s peak to the depths of an underground aquifer to the distillery results in a uniquely clear, pristine, and soft water that is the foundation for FUJI’s distinctive whisky expressions.

Mt. Fuji Distillery has a long history of awards and accolades and is considered the leader in Japanese Grain Whiskey. 2020 awards on the new FUJI brand include Trophy at the International Spirits Challenge, Worlds Best Grain & Gold at the 2020 World Whiskies Awards. This adds richly to the brand’s pedigree that includes winning the World Whiskies Awards “World Best Grain” four times in five years.

About Distinguished Vineyards

Formed in 2008, Distinguished Vineyards is a dynamic mid-size wine and spirits company that includes a collection of iconic, premium brands from around the world. Recognized as benchmarks from their regions, the portfolio includes the highly acclaimed Argyle Winery in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, MacRostie Winery in Sonoma County, Markham Vineyards in Napa Valley, Wither Hills from Marlborough, New Zealand, and FUJI Whisky from Japan. Dedicated to excellence, social equity and sustainability, Distinguished Vineyards includes more than 1,000 acres of sustainably certified estate vineyards and has achieved local certification for sustainable practices at each of its wineries.

For More Information:

https://fujiwhisky.com