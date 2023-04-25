Glengoyne Unveils 15-Year Old Highland Single Malt into the U.S.

Glengoyne Distillery, a Highland single malt Scotch whisky producer within the Ian Macleod Distillers portfolio, has announced the U.S. launch of their 15 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky. This whisky celebrates the contrast and harmony created by the interplay of its sherry and bourbon casks. The new dram will become a staple of the Highland distiller’s award-winning core collection.

As Scotland’s slowest distilled single malt whisky, Glengoyne new make has a light and fruity signature spirit style. To complement this, the new 15 Year Old marries together whiskies matured in bourbon and sherry casks to deliver sweet dark orchard fruits from the former and oaky spice and vanilla from the latter.

The result is a complex dram that embodies Glengoyne – but seen from a different perspective. The whisky has a natural light amber hue and a rich bouquet of flavors; on the nose you can expect malt flour, fresh hay, dried fruits, citrus and rosehip.

The palate is clean, with a gentle sweetness and a hint of tropical fruit. Cinnamon, vanilla and apple combine to evoke memories of a freshly baked apple pie. A pleasant dry finish is complemented by gentle spice and lingering oak.

Katy Muggeridge, Brand Director at Glengoyne, said: “Glengoyne’s spirit spends three times as long in its stills than other whiskies, and this creates a distinctively light, smooth and fruity spirit style.”

“For the 15 Year Old, we wanted to showcase Glengoyne’s signature style brought to maturity in absolute balance from the combination of both bourbon and sherry casks, Katy adds. The first fill maturation gives complex depth, bright tropical notes, and a spicy oak finish whilst the refill casks allow the fruity Glengoyne house style to shine through. It’s an exciting and intriguing Glengoyne dram, with a unique flavor profile.”

Glengoyne 15 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky will be available in 750ml sized bottles at 43% ABV. Consumers can purchase the whisky starting in April in select retail shops for an SRP of $129.99.

Glengoyne Distillery is Scotland’s most beautiful, and we are committed to keeping it that way. Not only does 100% of its electricity come from renewable energy, but the distillery was the first Scottish distillery to adopt a wetlands facility for liquid waste back in 2011. Glengoyne also has beehives on site and uses fully recyclable and reusable packaging across its core collection.

As an exclusive whisky partner with the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT), the next 10 years will see Glengoyne support the protection of Barnacle Geese at Caerlaverock as well as the creation of 100,000 hectares of Wetlands across Scotland. Wetlands can help drastically slow down climate change, storing twice as much carbon as all the world’s rainforests combined.

About Glengoyne Distillery: Owned by Ian Macleod Distillers, one of Scotland’s leading independent family-owned distillers, Glengoyne has been unhurried since 1883. Our complex taste being the result of a bold pledge: to run the spirit through the slowest whisky stills in Scotland. Glengoyne’s flavors build ounce-by-ounce – hour-by-hour – into the gloriously smooth, fruity spirit the distillery is famous for creating. For more information, visit http://www.glengoyne.com

