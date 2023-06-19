Heaven’s Door Introduces Decade Series II Release

CHICAGO, Ill.— Heaven’s Door, the award-winning collection of American whiskeys founded by Bob Dylan, unveiled the latest addition to its Decade Series with a Straight Rye Whiskey aged for 10 years. Building on the success of the inaugural 10-year-old straight bourbon release, which received Double Gold at the prestigious 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Decade Series II was recently awarded 93 Points at the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge, further demonstrating Heaven’s Door’s commitment to exceptional small batch whiskeys.

Each expression of The Decade Series Each features a 10-year aged whiskey that celebrates the importance that time plays in bringing out the best of what is in the barrel. The decade-long process of maturation yields a highly nuanced and remarkably smooth whiskey, delivering a rounded finish and depth of flavor. The Decade Series II Straight Rye Whiskey has a mash bill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley, delivering bold and spicy flavors, balanced by delicate notes of vanilla and caramel from the barrel.

Alex Moore, Master Blender at Heaven’s Door Spirits, commented, “Our Decade Series Straight Rye Whiskey is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the art of craft whiskey. We worked with dozens of carefully selected 10-year-aged whiskeys to arrive at a blend that is rich, full-bodied and has a distinctive flavor profile. With a deep amber hue from over a decade in the barrel, Decade Series II delivers a complex tasting experience with an array of flavors, culminating in a long and lingering finish. We’re thrilled with this exceptional straight rye as our second release in our Decade Series collection.”

The limited release, Heaven’s Door Decade Series Straight Rye Whiskey, is priced at $99.99 and is available for purchase at HeavensDoor.com and select retailers nationwide.

About Heaven’s Door Spirits, LLC

Heaven’s Door Spirits was founded in 2015 by Bob Dylan in collaboration with Spirits Investment Partnership (“SIP”). Heaven’s Door has won countless awards for its uncompromising quality and evolving collection of craft whiskey, including the #1 Consumer Choice Award at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and was cited as the “Best Bourbons of the Century…So Far” by the Robb Report. As Bob Dylan’s first and only consumer brand partnership in his career, Heaven’s Door is a true reflection of his visionary artistry and uncompromising spirit.

About Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan is one of the most renowned and influential artists of our time, selling more than 125 million records over the span of his 60-year career. In addition to his music, Dylan’s talents as an author and visual artist have also garnered widespread popularity and critical acclaim. His memoir, Chronicles Vol. 1, spent 19 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller List in 2004, and in 2016, he was awarded The Nobel Prize in Literature for his profound contributions to the American song tradition. Dylan’s visual art, which includes drawings, paintings, and metal sculptures, has been exhibited in numerous museums worldwide, including the prestigious Halcyon Gallery in London.

About Spirits Investment Partners

Spirits Investment Partners (“SIP”) is a boutique alcohol beverage company with deep expertise in creating high-end spirits, package design, branding, sales, and marketing.

For More Information:

https://buy.heavensdoor.com/products/heavens-door-decade-series-release-02