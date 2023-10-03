Hennessy Announces Official Launch of “Henny White” in U.S Market

Hennessy is proud to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hennessy “Henny White” with a special limited-edition release.

The limited-edition release pays homage to the loyal U.S. and Caribbean consumers who have elevated and championed the brand beyond borders. The bottle features a never-before-seen hacked logo that adopts the consumer moniker “Henny White”, and is a tribute to the global fandom and devoted community that have long asked and desired its release in the United States.

Consumers can expect the same great taste and experience of Hennessy “Henny White”, as the liquid remains unchanged from the original bottle. Light and fruity aromas make the sensation on the palate vibrantly alive with a sharp and delicious freshness – a full-bodied experience from the intensity of a smashed bunch of grapes and spring white flower honey. Aromas of spring flowers smoothly move from fruits like grapes, apples, and pears to a hint of unripe apricot. Combined eaux-de-vie selected by Hennessy’s Master Blenders express all the distinct light and fresh notes through a shining straw-gold color.

To commemorate the moment, the brand has created an array of unique Hennessy “Henny White” cocktails to enjoy, and can be found on Hennessy.com.

HENNY JOY:

This easy-to-make cocktail highlights Hennessy with strawberry and the bright zing of fresh lime juice.

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Hennessy (if you know, you know)

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Agave Syrup (or simple syrup)

One medium sized strawberry

Pinch of salt or 5 drops saline solution (option)

METHOD

Remove the top of a medium strawberry, place in a mixing tin and muddle with 0.5 oz syrup. Add the rest of the ingredients, add ice and shake until well chilled. Double strain into a rock glass, garnish with a strawberry slice.

HENNESSY CAIPIRINHA

This Hennessy cocktail brings an island twist to the classic.

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Hennessy (if you know, you know)

Half a Lime Quartered

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

Garnish with Orange Twist

Serve in a short rock glass

METHOD

Place 4 slices of lime in the bottom of a rocks glass and muddle extract all juice. Add all other liquid with ice and stir to mix all ingredients together and garnish with an orange twist.

HENNY BLISS

This easy Hennessy cocktail recalls the Caribbean with coconut and lemon-lime soda.

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Hennessy (if you know, you know)

2 oz Coconut Water

Top with Lemon Lime Soda

Garnish with shaved coconut or lime

METHOD

Build ingredients in a Collins glass with ice. Gently stir. Add shaved coconut or lime on top.

For More Information:

https://www.hennessy.com/en-us/stories/new-hennessy-cocktails