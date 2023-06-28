India’s Piccadilly Distilleries Unveils Camikara Rum in the US Market

Piccadily Distilleries is proud to announce India’s first pure cane rum, Camikara Rum. Through the gift of land and time, Camikara Rum, India’s first sipping rum, is an exquisite spirit that has taken form through centuries of learning and teachings, processes, and ingredients. Casked and bottled amidst the hills of India, each bottle of Camikara has been rested for 12 years in American oak barrels.

The result is a stunning golden elixir that the distillers immediately christened Camikara, literally meaning liquid gold, a name of Sanskrit derivation, keeping true to their Indian heritage at Piccadily Distilleries.

“Camikara Rum is the pioneer of a revolution – a testament to our land’s history, its culture, and its people. We have specially curated a small batch of Camikara 12-year-old to be exclusively shared with a select few,” said Siddharta Sharma, Promoter at Piccadilly Distilleries. “Our inspiration came from the history of the local households of the area where they have been distilling cane juice to make a local brew called Laahan. It has been part of the culture and customs of the Punjab region for thousands of years. Our goal was to revive this age-old tradition and we even went a step further by maturing it in American oak casks, to bring it up to international standard.”

Bottled at 50% abv, 100 proof and available at $90 for a 750ml bottle, Camikara is a pure Indian Cane Juice Rum. There is no addition of color, flavor, sugar, or spice making this a delicious sipping rum best enjoyed neat. On the nose, there is a bouquet of aromas: honey, ginger, toffee, raisin, prunes, and leather. The first sip brings a merge of honey, vanilla, and bitter chocolate.

Earlier this year, Camikara 12 yr brought home a Gold Medal win and 95 points from the prestigious 2023 International Wine & Spirits Competition. Since its arrival to the US, it has received recognition from both the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

“Camikara is the pioneer of a revolution – a testament to our land’s history, its culture, and its people. We have specially curated a small batch of Camikara 12-year-old to be exclusively shared with a select few.”

About Piccadily Distilleries

Part of the Piccadily Group, which has three distilleries in the Northern part of India: Indri, Patiala, and Bawal. The distillery is located in Indri off the famous Grand Trunk Road (which linked Central Asia to the Indian Subcontinent for almost 2,500 years) and was set up in 2012. The distillery is also home to 6 traditional copper pot stills (designed and made in India) and 40,000 barrels. The award-winning Indri Single Malt Indian Whisky is a product of Piccadily Distilleries.

The extreme temperature of the Northern plains helps the malt spirit mature faster inside the barrels, naturally. This also means the angels happily take away their share and leave behind sweet tropical flavors and rich natural color. The distillery is proud to generate power for its consumption without using any fossil fuels.

About ImpEx Beverages

In 2008, ImpEx Beverages was founded with the vision to import premium and rare Spirits from around the world, with a special emphasis on the best of what Scotland has to offer.

Today, ImpEx boasts an impressive portfolio, including some of the most notable small to medium sized distilleries and independent bottlers; importing Whisky, Gin, Rum, and Mezcal from Scotland, Wales, Japan, Israel, Mexico, England, India, and New Zealand with future anticipated additions from unexpected destinations. ImpEx also features a fine line of Liqueurs and Cordials produced in the US.

For More Information:

http://www.camikara.com/