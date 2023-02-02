NEW YORK, N.Y.— Introducing Via Carota Craft Cocktails (VCCC), a ready-to-pour craft cocktail brand inspired by the eponymous West Village restaurant.

Founded by James Beard award-winning chefs Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, and nestled in the heart of the West Village, Via Carota has garnered critical and popular acclaim for its elevated food and drinks in a setting of relaxed elegance. The restaurant is frequented by New Yorkers and travelers from around the world, and has captured the hearts of many. The launch of Via Carota Craft Cocktails aims to do the same, bringing the spirit of Via Carota to lovers of fine cocktails nationwide in a category-defining way.

The category-defining cocktail range was designed to be accessible while delivering the highest quality, and currently comprises six Via Carota-quality pours in bar cart-worthy packaging designed by the visionary team at Stranger & Stranger. At launch, the portfolio will consist of three ready-to-pour recipe families with two cocktails each, with plans to expand over time:

Negroni Family: Classic Negroni and White Negroni

Bourbon-Based Cocktail Family: Old Fashioned and Signature Manhattan

Martini Family: Espresso Martini and Signature Martini

“Via Carota is a love letter to the moments, big and small, that deserve to be celebrated,” said Jody Williams. “We work tirelessly in the restaurant to have our guests taste the soul, the culture, and the emotion infused into every bite of food and sip of a drink.”

“We’ve worked for years to perfect our recipes in the kitchen and behind the bar, and we’re honored that VCCC can take this inspiration and allow consumers to experience the finest craft cocktails, anywhere,” said Rita Sodi. “We hope you love the cocktails as much as we do.”

“Our vision with Via Carota Craft Cocktails is to allow people to enjoy the magic of a festive cocktail hour or the warmth of a dinner with friends…wherever life finds them,” said Chief Executive Officer, Bart Silvestro. “Working in the industry, I’ve had a front-row seat to watch the taste elevation of the American palate over the past two decades, from restaurants to wine and beer, and my team and I are energized by the opportunity to elevate the cocktail occasion as well.”

Via Carota Craft Cocktails are now available at drinkviacarota.com for $39.00, with local and nationwide availability planned in the coming months. Shipping DTC in: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MN, MO, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, TX, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY.

About Via Carota Craft Cocktails

Elevated, classic recipes meet bar cart-worthy packaging to offer a cocktail experience like no other. Via Carota Craft Cocktails (VCCC) was created to bottle the warmth and relaxed elegance of the beloved West Village restaurant, allowing you to enjoy a perfectly-balanced craft cocktail, wherever life finds you. VCCC’s range of craft cocktails currently includes the following: Classic Negroni, White Negroni, Old Fashioned, Signature Manhattan, Espresso Martini, and Signature Martini, with additional cocktails and formats to come before long.

For More Information:

https://drinkviacarota.com/