Kevin Hart Stars in Gran Coramino Tequila’s “Club Coramino” Brand Campaign

Gran Coramino Tequila, the ultra-premium tequila brand, launched a new brand campaign with the debut of their anthemic film “Club Coramino,” to celebrate their brand mantra, “Hard Work Tastes Different” on August 28th.

The campaign pays tribute to the cinematic style of Goodfellas with an homage to one of the most complex scenes ever shot in cinematic history – the iconic one-shot date scene. The film stars Kevin and his wife Eniko Hart on their own date night, featuring a surprise cameo from Goodfellas alum Michael Imperioli. Gran Coramino teamed up with director Sam Washington and Hartbeat, Hart’s multi-platform entertainment company, to bring this vision to life.

“Club Coramino” debuts prior to Labor Day Weekend to celebrate this country’s dedication to hard work and serves as a reminder to everyone to celebrate shared hard work and resulting achievements.

For More Information:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hweXD2vnAQ