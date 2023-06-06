Latine Entrepreneurial Group Debuts ZOMOZ Mezcal

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— ZOMOZ Mezcal proudly announces its launch as a new, premium mezcal label rooted in a profound respect for tradition, craftsmanship and cultural heritage. ZOMOZ redefines the standard of excellence for mezcal while bringing an authentic, handcrafted spirit to the tables of American consumers. Created by a team of Latine entrepreneurs, each sip of ZOMOZ is an ode to modern Mexican culture, celebrating their collective triumphs, struggles and resolve.

From the name, process, packaging and flavor, ZOMOZ is the result of a highly-respected ancestral blueprint mixed with evolving tradition. ZOMOZ was born in Oaxaca on the heels of the Contemporary Mexican Renaissance – a vibrant period in history in which Mexican art, architecture, cuisine, fashion and music has been celebrated worldwide like never before. ZOMOZ seeks to turn the perception of mezcal on its head. Each bottle offers a smooth and enjoyable drinking experience that can be savored and appreciated like fine whisky or bourbon, a true departure from preconceived notions of smokiness and high alcohol content American consumers commonly associate with mezcal.

ZOMOZ is created by Latine hearts and hands in Santiago Matatlan,Oaxaca, the mezcal capital of the world, using ancient techniques from Mexican history. The company is committed to making a direct positive impact in the communities they work with. Through their partnership with Productores Ancestrales de Maguey y Mezcal, owned by the Santiago family, ZOMOZ creates sustainable economic opportunities and empowers individuals in the region of Oaxaca. Furthermore, ZOMOZ proudly supports women in the mezcal industry by partnering with Isabel Santiago, a fourth generation Maestra Mezcalera. Every sip of ZOMOZ raises a glass to Latine entrepreneurship and the hard-working Mexican people who have refined the process of making mezcal over generations

ZOMOZ is the result of a profound bond of friendship, trust, and a shared passion for mezcal. The founders, who grew up immersed in the rich traditions of mezcal, have united to create a brand that celebrates the culture and artistry of this spirit. Diego De La Vega, Guillermo Lozano, Marlene Avitia, Eloy Cantu and Mike Fonseca share a connection to mezcal that runs deep, stemming from their upbringing, fondest memories and family traditions. The name “ZOMOZ,” is derived from the Spanish word meaning “we are”. It not only represents the label’s founders, but also encompasses the broader immigrant community and their stories. ZOMOZ symbolizes the new immigrant dream while also preserving and honoring the heritage of mezcal.

“ZOMOZ is so much more than a mezcal business. It is about the spirit of Mexican people. The brand was born out of true passion for our heritage and the Mexican tradition we all grew up with,” says founder Guillermo Lozano.

Founder Diego de la Vega adds, stating that “We all had a very similar experience after coming to the United States and were unable to find a high quality, premium mezcal that was an authentic brand and truly reminded us of home. So we thought, ‘why not make one?’ We truly feel that every sip of ZOMOZ brings us back to our roots, back to those cherished memories of home.”

“Mezcal is deeply ingrained into Mexican culture,” says founder Marlene Avitia. “I have vivid memories of my uncles bringing their favorite mezcal back to the United States from Mexico in soda bottles to enjoy. As an adult I felt immensely proud to take part in this tradition and pay homage to the spirit of our heritage. We’ve created the perfect team to bring this special drinking experience to the States.”

The ZOMOZ founders are unwavering in their dedication to preserving the unique flavor profile and craftsmanship of their mezcal. Countless trips to Oaxaca have ensured that every step of the production process, from distilling the agave to bottling the final product, is meticulously controlled. ZOMOZ is double distilled with a 40% alcohol level. The label takes pride in being USDA Certified Organic, showcasing their commitment to quality and sustainable practices.

About ZOMOZ Mezcal

Founded by a group of passionate Mexicans and Mexican-Americans and made in the heart of Oaxaca, ZOMOZ Mezcal honors the region’s tradition by using artisanal techniques. It’s not just a drink; it’s an inherited tradition, a ritual and a national pride. To drink ZOMOZ is to have a taste of home, Mexico, its people, and its culture.

For More Information:

https://zomozmezcal.com