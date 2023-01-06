Maison Hennessy Unveils Its First Hennessy Dedicated Store in Paris Airport

Maison Hennessy is pleased to inaugurate a dedicated travel retail store that is unique in Europe, located inside the luxury shopping gallery in the newly renovated, historic Terminal 1 at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. This project represents an ongoing collaboration between Moët Hennessy and the Aéroports de Paris (Group ADP), Lagardère Travel Retail and Extime Duty Free.

“Maison Hennessy is very proud to inaugurate our newest Travel Retail experience at the historic Paris Charles de Gaulle Terminal 1. Having explored the world for more than 250 years, we are committed to further enriching the travel experience by showcasing French savoir-faire in an environment dedicated entirely to the Hennessy art of cognac-making that features some of the most celebrated blends ever produced,” said Laurent Boillot, president and CEO of Maison Hennessy.

To embody a crown jewel of French luxury and savoir-faire, Maison Hennessy expanded on an original architectural concept designed by Hubert de Malherbe for the multi-brand shop Les Caves Particulières. For Hennessy, an emblematic design was inspired by the shipping crates that, starting in 1765, brought Hennessy cognac from a small town on the Charentes river to glamorous destinations around the world.

“Extime Duty Free Paris, the joint venture between Paris Airports (ADP) and Lagardère Travel Retail, is honored to collaborate with Maison Hennessy on this updated version of “Les Caves Particulières,” which proved a tremendous success at Terminal 2E Hall K. We know that customers in Terminal 1 will enjoy this new feature in the Gastronomy, Spirit, Wine & Champagne section, an essential part of the Ultimate Paris Shopping experience in this new terminal – and a sign of other beautiful joint projects yet to come.“, said Guy Bodescot, directeur general Extime Duty Free.

The Hennessy boutique presents an exclusive assortment of Hennessy cognacs, from beloved blends like Hennessy X.O, Hennessy V.S. and Hennessy V.S.O.P, James Hennessy, to rare blends like Hennessy Paradis, Richard Hennessy, and Edition Particulière. Special formats and exclusive editions feature artists, designers, and exclusive creations by fellow legacy houses such as the leather maker Berluti and the porcelain maker Bernardaud. In a travel retail exclusive, a one-liter limited edition of Hennessy X.O showcases Paris in a colorful, lifestyle-led design that makes an ideal collectible or souvenir of an unforgettable vacation spent in the City of Light.

Enhancing the retail experience, Hennessy Paradis and its leather accessories may be personalized with initials, characters or symbols thanks to the personalization service Hennessy Hands. Recalling the singular gestures and specialized crafts that Hennessy cellar masters have passed down, from one generation to the next, for more than 250 years, this bespoke service lets travelers turn this ultra-luxury cognac decanter into a truly unique object.

“The Hennessy shop-in-shop at Paris-Charles de Gaulle T1 takes the customer experience to an unprecedented level, not only for the quality of its cognacs, but because it materializes the House’s role as a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre,” said Laurent Boidevezi, President of Moët Hennessy Asia Pacific, Travel Retail & Private Sales.

Every month, the Hennessy shop-in-shop will host mixology happenings, offering travelers passing through Charles de Gaulle Terminal 1 a chance to discover new cocktails based on Hennessy X.O, with keepsake recipes that will let them enjoy an extra touch of the French art de vivre once back home.

The Hennessy Shop-in-Shop at CDGT1 is open daily from 6 AM to 10.30 PM.

About Hennessy

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shone around the world with its exceptional know- how for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy’s spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy. The House’s success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission of know-how from generation to generation. The first spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As a crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

About Group ADP

The ADP Group owns and operates airports including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2020, the group welcomed 33.1 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, 1.8 million tons of freight and mail and nearly 96.3 million passengers through airports abroad under its Paris Airports brand. Benefiting from an exceptional geographical location and a large catchment area, the group is pursuing a strategy to expand its capacity and improve the quality of its services and will develop its retail and real-estate activities. In 2020, the Group’s revenues amounted to 2,137 million euros and net income of 1,169 million euros.

About Hubert de Malherbe

An engineer from the Arts et Métiers, Hubert created his agency in 1993 with the support of a team of 190 specialists. Hubert oversees all of the agency’s creative projects and is personally involved in the strategy of each (Dior, Place Vendôme, Sogo…). He is at the heart of international projects, in Asia and in the rest of the world. He ensures that the agency’s original dual skillset in Mass-Market and Luxury is cultivated. He is particularly involved in the agency’s international development.

About Lagardère Travel Retail

One of the two branches of the Lagardère Group, Lagardère Travel Retail is a world leader in the Travel Retail sector. With 4,850 Travel Essentials, Duty-Free & Fashion and Foodservice outlets in airports, train stations and other concessions in 39 countries, Lagardère Travel Retail generated €2.3 billion in sales in 2020 (100% base). Through a unique holistic approach, Lagardère Travel Retail’s ambition is to meet passengers’ expectations throughout their journey, and to enhance the value of its customers’ assets and those of its partner brands.

About Extime Duty Free

Extime Duty Free is a joint venture between Aéroports de Paris and Lagardère Travel Retail SDA, represented by Extime Duty Free Paris brand, which offers passengers an exceptional shopping experience in a soothing and refined atmosphere, while giving them the feeling of being in the capital thanks to decoration and furniture that is truly Parisian”

