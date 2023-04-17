Mi Campo Debuts Ready To Pour Cocktails Made With Premium Tequilas

JALISCO, Mexico— Mi Campo, enters the spirits-based ready to drink category with the debut of two signature cocktails, Mango Mule and Spicy Jalapeño Margarita. Launched in 2018, Mi Campo translates to “my field” and is a modern take on traditional tequila. Mi Campo’s Blanco and Reposado tequilas are double distilled, fermented in open-air tanks, and rested in wine barrels from Napa Valley, which imparts unique complexity typically not found in tequilas.

“We wanted to offer adventurous tequila drinkers a perfectly balanced ready-to-drink cocktail that would excite them,” said Daniel Schear, General Manager of Mi Campo. “We blended premium ingredients with Mi Campo’s craft Blanco and Reposado tequilas to create something that is bartender-worthy right in your own home.”

To create the perfect cocktail collection, Mi Campo partnered with celebrated Mexico City-based mixologist, Mafer Tejada, who took inspiration from the vibrant energy and flavors of Mexico City, pushing beyond the norm of standard ready-to-drink tequila based cocktails. Tejada’s pedigree includes being known as the first woman in Mexico to win gold in Diageo Reserve’s Mexico’s World Class Bartender in 2015, and for her time bartending at Licorería Limantour, the bar credited with bringing the craft cocktail movement to Mexico City.

Spicy Jalapeño Margarita: Made with Mi Campo Blanco tequila, this cocktail is a spicy antidote to margarita monotony, with a combination of tangy lime and fiery jalapeño. Enjoy over ice and garnish with a Tajín rim, dehydrated lime wheel or Thai basil. 22.8% ABV

Mango Mule: Made with Mi Campo Reposado tequila, this cocktail features ripe mango and citrus with a touch of warmth coming from fresh ginger. Enjoy over ice and garnish with fresh mint, candied ginger, and/or lime wheel. 17.6% ABV

With tequila-based RTDs seeing the highest growth in the spirit-based RTD category at 138%, according to Nielsen in 2021, the new ready-to-pour cocktails are Mi Campo’s way of making an elevated offering for discerning tequila drinkers, using premium ingredients and tequilas.

The Mi Campo Mango Mule and Spicy Jalapeño Margarita cocktails are available for a suggested retail price of $13.99 per 375ml bottle, each serving approximately two cocktails. Both cocktails are currently available at select retail locations nationwide.

About Mi Campo

From the heart of Jalisco, Mi Campo is a tequila that blends Mexican heritage and contemporary ideas to deliver an exceptionally smooth taste. “Mi Campo” translates to “my field,” it represents the tequila makers who are proud of their craft, their city, and the stamp they are leaving on their community. Mi Campo’s premium tequilas come from 7-year matured 100% Blue Weber Agave, rested in the same French oak barrels used for aging wines in the Napa Valley.

The tequilas are inspired by the reinvention of México City and celebrates the energy of young innovators in every field: the arts, design, craftsmanship, and mixology—to create a finished product the modern-day drinker would be proud to both own and consume. The bold and vibrant brand logo was designed by visual artist and illustrator, Raul Urias, who resides in Mexico City. Urias combines a tribute to Mexican culture and a nod toward the original Tequila Mi Campo production process to create the striking design.

For More Information:

https://tequilamicampo.com/