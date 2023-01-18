Mom Water Expands Leadership Team

Indianapolis, Ind.— Mom Water, popular fruit-infused vodka water, announced the appointment of two new executive leaders. Kara Woolsey, has been internally promoted to COO and Andrea Yorgy, a new hire, has joined the team as CFO. Over the past year, the Mom Water team has expanded from seven to 19 staff, in order to meet growing customer demand.

“One of our goals at Mom Water is to continually empower and elevate women in the beverage industry,” says Jill Morrison, co-founder of Mom Water. “Kara and Andrea have been essential to our team. They are amazing leaders, critical thinkers, and genuinely great people. We couldn’t be more excited to have them in these roles, as they continue to help lead us on our journey.”

Kara Woolsey has been promoted from Director of Operations to Mom Water’s Chief Operating Officer. Today, she leads efforts across operations, marketing, finance and human resources. Kara’s experience includes a fifteen-year career in human resources and management. She resides in Southern Indiana with her husband and is a proud mom of three.

Joining the Mom Water team as Chief Financial Officer is Andrea Yorgy. Andrea has built financial expertise over the past two decades in a range of industries including spirits, working previously with Angel’s Envy. She is a Certified Public Accountant and holds her MBA from Bellarmine University. In 2017, she was featured as a Louisville “40 under 40” by Louisville Business First. Andrea resides in Louisville, Kentucky and has three sons.

Over the past year, Mom Water has seen growth in SKUs and distribution. Mom Water introduced two new core flavors and its first limited-release, seasonal flavor. The popular ready-to-drink beverage can now be found across more than half of the country, is sold online direct-to-consumer and can be found in over 10,000 retail locations including Target, Walmart and Total Wine & More.

About Mom Water

Made by a mom in celebration of everyone, this fruit-infused vodka water comes in six additional fruit-infused flavors: Julie – Passionfruit, Sandy – Coconut Mango, Linda – Blueberry Peach, Karen – Lemon Blueberry, Susan – Strawberry Kiwi and Nancy – Pineapple Orange. Each with a personality of its own, these refreshing canned cocktails drink like water, with zero carbonation and no sugar or artificial sweeteners added. Mom Water is the cleanest sipper to toast to any occasion, without the typical bloat caused by hard seltzers or sugar overload from other cocktails on the market.

