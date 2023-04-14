NightOwl Launches New Line of RTD Espresso Martinis

NEW YORK, N.Y.— NightOwl Martini makes its debut this month, featuring a new line of ready-to-drink Espresso Martini canned cocktails. The Classic, made with Vodka, and The Original, made with Tequila.

Following consumer trends and preferences, NightOwl is bringing Tequila to the forefront of the Espresso Martini recipe. Both styles contain 12.5% ABV (alcohol by volume), premium real spirits and natural coffee (100mg of caffeine).

The origins of NightOwl spawn from a collective group of entrepreneurs with substantial experience in the hospitality and beverage industry. They, like many consumers and bartenders alike, love the taste of the Espresso Martini, but despise the inconvenient process and inconsistent recipes that are found with this delicacy. After a two-year formulation journey spanning in-depth research and development, numerous trips overseas to source the freshest coffee beans, premium tequila (NOM: 1110), and gluten-free vodka,

NightOwl was born. A classic made convenient, NightOwl is differentiated by quality ingredients and taste. “Our formula is simple – just two shots of espresso, one shot of alcohol, and a hint of vanilla for balanced sweetness. No malt liquors, no agave wines and no artificial flavors. We like to think of it as espresso martinis in their purest form. Our team was not willing to sacrifice quality or taste to rush to market, and we’re confident that espresso martini lovers everywhere, whether that is a consumer at home, or bartenders at bars and restaurants alike, will welcome NightOwl to the party,” says Kat Huber, Brand Manager, NightOwl Martini.

With NightOwl’s key tenants being Simple, Smooth, and Sophisticated, NightOwl is the perfect companion for any occasion. Best enjoyed chilled, NightOwl encourages consumers to give it a gentle shake and enjoy right out of the can. Available in a convenient 4-pack, both NightOwl’s Tequila and Vodka styles are offered in 200ml cans with an SRP of $19.99 per 4-pack. NightOwl is now available for purchase in 38 states via its direct-to-consumer site, DrinkNightOwl.com. You can expect to see NightOwl in the wild, as it launches this month across NYC, Long Island, the Hamptons, and key bars and restaurants throughout the Miami and Palm Beach markets.

NightOwl plans to self-distribute across New York and Florida via alignment with Park Street and has built a robust in-house marketing and sales team, along with key agencies to support the brand in market. In the coming weeks and months consumers will see NightOwl activating at a variety of events across New York and Florida.

Consumers can follow the journey on social media @DrinkNightOwl, where the brand will introduce a revolving door of curated content and programming, further educating fans about NightOwl and the Espresso Martini community. NightOwl will be supported in the market with consistent event sampling, influencer marketing campaigns, traditional PR and social media marketing.

https://drinknightowl.com/