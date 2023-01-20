Old Elk Distillery Announces its First Rye Whiskey Finished in Barbados Rum Casks

Old Elk Distillery is proud to announce a new release within its Cask Finish Series, launching its first Rye Whiskey finished in Barbados Rum Casks. Initiated in 2021, the Cask Finish Series will also bring back two crowd favorites – the gold medal-winning Port and Cognac Cask Finish Straight Bourbon Whiskeys. The Cask Finish Series is based on Old Elk’s core products, including its award-winning High-Malt Bourbon and Rye Whiskey, offering creative and innovative flavor profiles for whiskey enthusiasts nationwide.

“I’m excited about the newest addition to the Cask Finish Series with our Straight Rye Whiskey Rum Cask Finish, which puts a new twist on our award-winning Rye,” says Old Elk’s Master Distiller and whiskey industry legend, Greg Metze. “We selected freshly harvested barrels from some of the most exclusive Caribbean producers and are looking forward to adding a new and exciting character to our Old Elk family of whiskies.”

The base spirit of each product is aged five to six years, then rested in secondary finishes for six months, and bottled at barrel proof.

“We had great casks in our inaugural year, so we’re bringing back two of the four with Port and Cognac,” adds Old Elk’s CEO, Luis Gonzalez. “And for our new Rum Cask Finish Rye: some might have heard select single barrels of this finish were sold. Now, there is a chance for more retailers to enjoy this stellar combination.”

“These whiskeys come with a new level of flavor, especially the Rum Cask Finish Rye, and we’re excited to bring them to our consumers’ glasses,” says Melinda Maddox, Beverage Director of Old Elk Distillery. “Most of the flavor in a whiskey comes from the aging process, and the secondary aging of the cask finishes adds incredible depth to these expressions. By resting our whiskies in these unique casks, we can keep the liquid our fans know and love today and enhance the flavor with the cask of another world-class product.”

The Cask Finish Series currently offers the following:

Old Elk Straight Rye Whiskey Rum Cask Finish is finished in 14-year-old Barbados rum barrels, offering a harmonious balance of richness and complexity, featuring aromas of allspice and a bold, complex flavor profile, ending with tobacco and overripe pineapple. The mash bill contains 95% rye and 5% malted barley. 101 Proof, 50.5% ABV.

Old Elk Straight Bourbon Whiskey Port Cask Finish is aged in casks from Portugal. The port finish brings out a luscious taste of deep rich, ripe fruit with an aroma of oak and sweet honey and a sweet flavor from the Old Elk high-malt mash bill of 51% Corn, 34% Barley, and 15% Rye. 108.1 Proof, 54.05% ABV. Winner of Gold Medal, 2021: 92 Points, Exceptional, Beverage Testing Institute.

Old Elk Straight Bourbon Whiskey Cognac Cask Finish is matured in world-class cognac casks and yields aromas of honey, orchid, apples, oak, and a flavor profile featuring smoke on the finish, which can be attributed to the Old Elk high-malt mash bill of 51% Corn, 34% Barley, and 15% Rye. 109.7 Proof, 54.85% ABV. Winner of Gold Medal, 2021: 92 Points, Exceptional, Beverage Testing Institute.

Old Elk’s Limited-Edition Cask Finish Series is distributed by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and will be available at retailers nationwide in the United States starting on January 19, 2023, with a suggested retail price of $99.99 per 750 ml bottle.

