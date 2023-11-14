ONE ROQ Spirits Introduces Pineapple Peach Vodka

New York, New York – ONE ROQ Club, makers of the internationally award-winning vodka brand, ONE ROQ, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of its newest vodka flavor, Pineapple Peach, a delicious fusion crafted in collaboration with its vibrant community of over 5000 Members-Owners.

Arouse the senses and transport to paradise with every sip of Pineapple Peach by ONE ROQ. This delicate yet bold fusion of Peaches, Pineapple, and the award-winning vodka is not the brainchild of a clever marketing team or an eccentric flavor chemist. Instead, it’s the result of the collective creativity of the 5000 Members-Owners of the ONE ROQ brand who passionately contributed their ideas and votes for the creation of the next ONE ROQ flavor.

“One of the amazing aspects of this project is that Pineapple Peach has not only come to exceed our standards for taste and quality to bear the ONE ROQ name, but it might also may turn out to be the world’s first Pineapple Peach Flavored Vodka in the world. If true, this new launch is a timely moment to capture attention and build excitement in the market” says Garrett Green, CEO at ONE ROQ Spirits.

To celebrate this groundbreaking launch, ONE ROQ Club is offering a special promotion. Use or share code “Peachy15” to enjoy a 15% discount on your first bottle of ONE ROQ Pineapple Peach now at: ONEROQClub.com

For those interested in even more savings, becoming a Club Member opens the door to year-round value of up to 50% off ONE ROQ Vodkas and an extensive selection of over 2000 popular and rare alcohol brands delivered direct to your home.

Club Members can also expect thousands of value-added rewards, monthly content, annual events, and the chance to Invest in ONE ROQ brands, allowing you to turn alcohol purchases into a delicious investment strategy.

ONE ROQ invites all enthusiasts to embark on the tantalizing journey of taste and ownership with Pineapple Peach, a flavor inspired by the many and enjoyed by all.

About ONE ROQ Spirits

ONE ROQ Spirits is the maker of ONE ROQ Vodka and ONEROQClub.com, a pioneering wine & spirits club that values the collaborative spirit of its community through an open-ownership platform. With over 5000 Members-Owners, ONE ROQ believes in creating unique and innovative flavors that captivate the senses, and rewards that elevate brand experience and consumer equity. The launch of Pineapple Peach marks another milestone in the brand’s commitment to delivering exceptional quality and taste driven by the collective passion of its members.

