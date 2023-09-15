Positive Beverage Partners With Costco

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.— Positive Beverage announces a groundbreaking partnership with Costco to bring club members one of the healthiest immunity-supporting energy beverages on the market. Shunning the industry norm of relying on paid celebrities to influence ones purchasing habits, Positive Beverage champions honest merit, genuine ingredients, and a commitment to offering consumers truly healthy hydration.

Positive Energy stands out in the saturated market as the ONLY immunity-supporting energy beverage that delivers:

160mg of caffeine from green tea extract

110% of all added vitamins

Healthy Potassium electrolytes

Natural Flavors, with zero sugar and zero calories.

This collaboration signifies the brand’s introduction to the club market on the west coast, with ambitious expansion plans set for 2024. Although various energy brands have claimed rapid growth, recent data indicates a shift as consumers distance themselves from sugary, unhealthy beverage brands with extravagant marketing budgets, pivoting towards health-conscious choices.

The brand also confronts the pressing health challenges linked to artificial sweeteners and sugar-loaded beverages. While championing health, Positive Beverage champions community by actively supporting charitable organizations to effect enduring, positive change.

Beyond Positive Energy, the brand’s non-caffeinated line remains unmatched as the ONLY dairy-free beverage offering:

Calcium

Hydrating Potassium electrolytes

110% Vitamin C, B12, and DAll in a zero-calorie, zero-sugar experience suitable for all ages.

Recent NielsenIQ data analysis by Goldman Sachs Equity Research observed:

– A 7.9% increase in U.S. retail dollar sales in the recent two-week period.

– Energy drink sales surged 10.9%, albeit slowing from +11.5% in the four-weeks.

Notably, the rising demand for immunity-supporting beverages, stimulated by COVID-19 and reinforced by the annual cold and flu season, has carved a robust sub-category in the market. Positive Beverage, with its new partnerships which include Costco, is positioned to meet this demand, ensuring consumers have access to genuinely healthy and effective beverage choices.

About Positive Beverage

Positive Beverage is more than just a beverage company; it’s a health-conscious and ethical brand committed to changing attitudes, lives, and ultimately the world. With a focus on nutrition and overall wellness, Positive Beverage aims to reinvent the beverage industry, providing consumers with a healthy, flavorful, and refreshing alternative.

https://www.positivebeverage.com/