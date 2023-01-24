PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream Launches in Chicago

COLUMBIA, S.C.— Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it’s always the right season to experience the Ultimate Adult Indulgence. PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is introducing its 7% ABV/14 PROOF frozen innovation to Chi-town to kick off the New Year in decadent, spoon-worthy style.

One of the first category leaders to develop a proprietary recipe that combines top-shelf spirits and quality ice cream, PROOF is expanding its footprint to Illinois thanks to new partnerships with sales and distribution leaders JOM Wine & Spirits and Supreme Frozen Distributors.

“We’re excited to be the first in the state to introduce an innovative product that invites consumers to spoon, pair, or sip,” said Nick Patel, JOM Wine & Spirits founder. “Adding PROOF to our repertoire enhances our position as a market leader and allows us to provide a unique alternative to traditional alcohol products. Combining bourbon, rum, and moonshine with popular ice cream flavors is a creative and delicious way to enjoy and entertain.”

Headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, PROOF is sold online and in 700+ retail stores across six states, with robust expansion plans for 2023. Grocery and spirits partners include Walmart, Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Refuel, Piggly Wiggly, Circle K, and Total Wine & More.

PROOF’s proprietary formulas and production techniques ensure consistent texture in every bite while staying frozen and ready to eat at a temperature of negative 20 degrees. In addition to enjoying a spoon or bowl full of PROOF at home, consumers pair it with traditional desserts like brownies or cookies or use it to create frozen cocktails. www.proofalcoholicecream.com/recipes.

Available in five classics and six seasonal flavors, Chicago area residents can delight their palates with these popular taste experiences:

Bourbon Caramel

Mocha Chocolate Moonshine

Cheesecake Moonshine

Strawberry Moonshine

Coconut Rum “We are extremely excited about our partnership with JOM Wine & Spirits and Supreme Frozen Distributors,” said PROOF CEO and Co-Founder Jenn Randall-Collins. “These companies are leaders in their fields and have solid reputations for being effective collaborators, especially when initiating new products. We look forward to inaugurating PROOF to more adults 21 and older and know JOM and Supreme are the companies to help make it happen.”

PROOF Chairman and Co-Founder Dirk Brown added, “Securing the right sales and distribution partners is critical as we work to triple the size of our company over the next 12 months. Educating consumers about alcohol ice cream is a 24/7 opportunity; we know JOM and Supreme will help us get more spoons in more mouths of more people across Illinois.”

About PROOF

In 2018, PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream launched a new dessert category with its innovative union of high-quality spirits and premium ice cream featuring fan favorites like Bourbon Caramel, Mocha Chocolate Moonshine, and Coconut Rum. Using proprietary formulas and production techniques to create 7% ABV/14PROOF classic and seasonal flavor collections, PROOF currently distributes tamper-resistant products to adults 21 and older in South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, California, Wisconsin, and Illinois, and online. A leader in social responsibility and responsible consumption, PROOF is headquartered in Columbia, SC.

For More Information:

https://proofalcoholicecream.com