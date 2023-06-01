Pursuit Spirits Re-releases Oak Collection Toasted Bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Pursuit Spirits has announced the re-release of its Pursuit United Oak Collection Bourbon Finished with Toasted American and French Oak with Batch #4CD. The formula was developed by Master Blender Ryan Cecil, who perfectly balances the flavors of the oak finishes through a double blending process.

The Oak Collection is an ongoing series of curated whiskey blends and barrel finishes that provide an exploration of taste and constant innovation. Pursuit United Bourbon Finished with Toasted American and French Oak is a hit among consumers and critics alike, scoring a 95 and awarded Gold at the 2023 New York International Spirits Competition.

For this release, the base blend was created using 10 barrels that were hand-selected from 3 different distilleries in Kentucky (Bardstown Bourbon Company), Tennessee (Undisclosed, but not in Tullahoma), and New York (Finger Lakes Distilling). The process involved dividing the blend into proprietary ratios and imparting the two oak flavor profiles individually in a finishing vessel. Once each component has the desired amount of toasted or French oak character, the two are blended together once again. This double blending process provides an innovative and custom flavor profile where sweetness and bitterness compliment each other.

“We are thrilled to re-introduce our Pursuit United Oak Collection Bourbon,” said Kenny Coleman, co-founder of Pursuit United. “Ryan has done an incredible job of creating a bourbon that plays well with both the toasted American and French oak finishes, and we can’t wait for our customers to get it once again.”

Like the original release, the nose is met with a flamed orange peel followed by dusted dark chocolate roasted nuts. The chocolate notes continue with a hazelnut spread along with cherry cola on the palate. Familiar notes of toasted oak, cloves, and black pepper are prominent on the finish. The use of French oak in addition to toasted American adds a subtle layer of complexity and depth to the flavor profile.

“The Oak Collection is another facet to our commitment in delivering high-quality, small-batch whiskeys“ said Co-Founder and Master Blender, Ryan Cecil. “I want to create new and bold flavors that captivate a whiskey enthusiast who wants something fun and creative.” The brand has quickly gained a reputation for its attention to detail and commitment to excellence.

Pursuit United Oak Collection Bourbon Finished with Toasted American and French Oak is bottled at 108 proof and is now available in select markets in CO, GA, KY, MO, NM, OH, TN, TX, and online at seelbachs.com for $74.99. Use the store locator on pursuitspirits.com to find a store near you.

About Pursuit Spirits

Founded in 2018 by the creators of the popular podcast Bourbon Pursuit, Pursuit Spirits is rooted in providing consumers an uncommon whiskey experience, created for the curious drinker who wants something fun, creative, and original. Today, Pursuit Spirits offers award-winning small-batch products with Pursuit United Bourbon and Pursuit United Rye as well as their single barrel product, Pursuit Series.

For More Information:

https://pursuitspirits.com/