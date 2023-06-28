Quintaliza, The World’s First ‘Coffee-Aged’ Tequila

MIAMI, Fla. – Introducing Quintaliza Reposado, the world’s first and only coffee-aged tequila. This ultra-premium, 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila is additive-free and certified organic, so all of its exceptionally rich flavor and character comes from the agave and the tequila’s proprietary aging process.

Quintaliza Reposado Tequila is finished in oak barrels that previously held artisan-roasted organic coffee made from sustainably sourced beans harvested in Chiapas, Mexico. This patented process allows Quintaliza to achieve its distinctive bold taste and aroma naturally from the barrels, while still honoring and not overpowering the agave at the heart of the spirit.

Quintaliza is crafted from mature, organically grown high-quality agave that is cultivated in Jalisco, Mexico. It’s naturally fermented for three days and double distilled using traditional alembic stills before being matured in two different barrels – ex-bourbon barrels and barrels seasoned with coffee. This one-of-a-kind combination imparts balanced notes of roasted coffee and oak wood, underpinned by hints of earthy agave and sweet vanilla.

“We began with a simple, but bold, dream to bring great tequila and great coffee together. The idea was not only to create something very new and different in the tequila category, but also to do it in a way that tastes great naturally without the use of any additives,” says Mike Winters, founder and CEO of Quintaliza Tequila. “Bartenders in particular are driving the call for additive-free tequila but struggle to find enough examples to fill a bar menu.”

Though organic foods are increasingly popular and widely available, organically certified spirits like Quintaliza are rare. Winters also emphasizes that Quintaliza is not a liqueur, or flavored tequila, or a coffee-infused spirit.

“We don’t soak coffee beans or do any infusing, mixing, or blending of any kind. Quintaliza Tequila never touches one drop of liquid coffee,” says Winters. “It took us two years of experimentation and product development to get it right, but that’s what it takes to create something that’s never been done before.”

Developing Quintaliza, Winters also placed a heavy priority on sustainability. Quintaliza only uses organically grown agave, and the company has been planting agaves since day one, demonstrating respect for the land from which it’s harvested. In addition, the coffee grounds from Quintaliza’s coffee-aged barrels are repurposed as fertilizer to increase the pH level of the soil in the agave fields.

Quintaliza Reposado Tequila is packaged in a sophisticated and eye-catching custom-designed opaque black bottle that’s easy to hold and pour.

About Quintaliza Tequila

Quintaliza is made by and for lovers of both great tequila and great coffee, who also care about the quality of what they consume and how the companies they support care for our earth. Quintaliza was born out of a desire to develop something new and distinctive in the tequila category without the use of any additives. While developing Quintaliza Reposado, it was important not only to create an exceptional spirit that could be sipped neat or enjoyed in cocktails, but also to do so using only high-quality mature organic agave while following sustainable practices.

NOM: 1522 / Amatitán, Jalisco, Valle del Tequila

1522 / Amatitán, Jalisco, Valle del Tequila Master Distiller : Iliana Partida, fourth generation maestra tequilera

: Iliana Partida, fourth generation maestra tequilera Proof: 80 proof / 40% ABV

80 proof / 40% ABV Bottle size: 750ml

750ml SRP: $79.00

$79.00 Available via: https://quintalizatequila.com/buy-quintaliza/

QUINTALIZA REPOSADO TASTING NOTES:

Aroma : Roasted coffee, caramelized agave and earthy undertones followed by bitter chocolate at the end

: Roasted coffee, caramelized agave and earthy undertones followed by bitter chocolate at the end Palate : Roasted coffee, oak wood, rich chocolate, and subtly sweet agave giving a smooth and lasting mouthfeel

: Roasted coffee, oak wood, rich chocolate, and subtly sweet agave giving a smooth and lasting mouthfeel Finish: A smooth and lasting balance of sweet and bitter, reminiscent of a good dark chocolate

