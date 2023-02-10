Ranch Rider Spirits Launches Community Round on Wefunder

AUSTIN, Texas— Ranch Rider Spirits has announced the opening of their Community Round on Wefunder, the largest platform that helps founders raise real equity capital from their most passionate customers and fans alongside venture capitalists. This Community Round invites customers, fans, community members, friends, and family – to invest in the company for as little as $250 in exchange for company equity. Ranch Rider’s round will allow the company to invest in sales and marketing to grow canned cocktail share in TX beyond their current #2 positioning.

Makers of the original tequila-based Ranch Water and based in Austin, TX, Ranch Rider Spirits has emerged as a leading brand in the spirit-based ready-to-drink category. They are the #2 canned cocktail brand in Texas and a top-18 brand nationally, based on Nielsen trailing 52 week sales volume. Ranch Rider’s Ranch Water is a top performing SKU nationally, delivering more sales per point of distribution than any other tequila ready-to-drink on the market.

“We know our success up until today and our success in the future is dependent on our community,” says Brian Murphy, Co-Founder of Ranch Rider. “Because of this, we are giving our fans and customers the opportunity to invest in our success and come along this amazing ride with us. Most crowdfunding campaigns trade cheap gifts for cash donations: with Wefunder, our customers can purchase real ownership.”

Leading the round on Wefunder and representing the community investors is former Bachelor contestant Dylan Barbour, who is an active CPG venture capitalist. Heaven Hill Brands, makers of Elijah Craig, Evan Williams & Deep Eddy Vodka, is a board member and active investor in Ranch Rider Spirits.

“This was the best canned cocktail I’ve ever had,” said Elliott Schwartz, a fan of the brand. “It tasted fresh like it was made at a bar. Real liquor is such an improvement over chemically tasting seltzers that use sweetened malt liquor. I definitely plan on investing in Ranch Rider.”

Ranch Rider Spirits chose Wefunder for its Community Round because Wefunder makes it as easy as possible for founders to open up funding rounds to their community. Community Rounds are changing the future of investing, now allowing anyone to invest in the companies they love. This Community Round gives Ranch Rider’s customers and fans the opportunity to be a part of the company’s success as well as helps support healthy growth for the company.

“One of the most powerful forces in the world is when someone believes in you and backs it up with a bit of their own money. Community Rounds now allows that to happen at scale,” said Jonny Price, VP of Fundraising at Wefunder. “It’s a mark of prestige when a company raises a Community Round. It’s hard to build a business that your customers believe in so much that they actually want to invest their hard earned money in the company’s success.”

About Ranch Rider Spirits

Founded in 2019 and born in a food truck in Austin, TX, Ranch Rider Spirits Co. is a premium spirit-based seltzer brand. Each can is made with premium spirits, sparkling water, fresh-squeezed citrus and no added sugar or anything manufactured in a lab. Ranch Rider Spirits offers seven products – The Original Ranch Water, made reposado tequila and real lime; as well as Pineapple and Jalapeño variants, Tequila Paloma, Margarita, The Chilton and The Buck.

About Wefunder

Wefunder is a platform that helps founders raise a Community Round from their most passionate customers and fans alongside venture capital. Headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team across the country, Wefunder has fundamentally changed the regulation crowdfunding space from the regulations to making it accessible to all at scale. Wefunder is a Public Benefit Corp, not only for its mission to fix capitalism, but because it’s the way companies should be run.

https://wefunder.com/ranchrider