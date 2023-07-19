RIKI Spirits and Breckenridge Distillery Release Spirit-Based Canned Cocktails in Colorado

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo.— RIKI Spirits, the highly anticipated canned cocktail brand, is set to make waves in the Colorado beverage market this summer. Offering a refreshing Caribbean-inspired experience, RIKI is unlike any other spirit-based drink on the market. With its unique blend of top-shelf, award-winning Breckenridge Distillery spirits, natural fruit, and sparkling water, RIKI promises a higher quality and truly refreshing taste.

Breaking away from the ordinary, RIKI presents a range of flavors across three categories, each featuring an award-winning spirit from Breckenridge Distillery. Vodka RIKIs showcase the acclaimed Breckenridge Distillery Vodka, while the whiskey RIKIs incorporate the Best American Blended Whiskey, as voted by the World Whiskies Awards in 2016. For tequila lovers, RIKI imports an award-winning tequila from Jalisco, Mexico, delivering an authentic and smooth tequila experience. RIKI’s commitment to using only real, award-winning spirits sets it apart as a premium choice for discerning consumers.

RIKI’s canned cocktails embody the spirit of the Caribbean, evoking visions of sunny bluebird days, powder days, and lively celebrations. Each sip of RIKI bursts with a refreshing combination of award-winning spirits, tantalizing fruit, and invigorating sparkling water. RIKI is a drink to be enjoyed on any occasion, from relaxing under the sun to dancing the night away with friends.

“The RIKI team has been exploring the fast-growing industry of ready to drink cocktails (RTDs) for the last few years. We are thrilled to introduce RIKI to the Colorado market,” said Alex Kuri, Director of Marketing for RIKI. “With our unique combination of award-winning spirits from Breckenridge Distillery, fresh fruit, and a commitment to giving back, RIKI is the ultimate choice for those seeking a refreshing and high-quality ready to drink beverage. We invite consumers to experience the Caribbean-inspired taste of RIKI and join us in making a positive impact through our 3×3 program.”

About The 3×3 Program

Recognizing the global impact of natural disasters, RIKI is dedicated to making a positive difference in the world. Through its 3×3 program, RIKI pledges to donate 3% of its profit to natural disaster relief foundations. By indulging in a RIKI, consumers not only enjoy a premium beverage but also contribute to supporting those in need during challenging times.

About RIKI Spirits

RIKI was created to give the consumers a higher quality spirit-based drink with a Caribbean twist. RIKI is not another vodka soda, margarita, or mule. RIKI is its own unique drink. RIKI’s are Caribbean-inspired refreshing drinks made with award-winning spirits from Breckenridge distillery, the world’s highest distillery. RIKI’s are made with award winning vodka, tequila, or whiskey while adding a touch of refreshing fruit giving it that Caribbean inspired refreshing taste. RIKI’s can be enjoyed under a sunny blue bird day, powder day, or at a music blasting, lights flashing, drinks flowing kind of day.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 9x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 3x in 2023) and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, their Breckenridge High Proof won World’s Best Blended Whiskey at the World Whiskies Awards joining Breckenridge Gin named 2021 World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

For More Information:

https://rikispirits.com/