Rod & Hammer’s Unveils Six Year Single Barrel Bourbon

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.— Rod & Hammer, the California coastal distillery celebrated for its exceptional spirits, is thrilled to introduce its latest limited release, a Six Year Single Barrel Bourbon. This extraordinary whiskey joins their full offering of award-winning expressions, bringing together craftsmanship and flavor in a truly remarkable release.

Hand-bottled at cask strength from a single barrel, Rod & Hammer’s Six Year Single Barrel Bourbon invites whiskey enthusiasts to indulge in a truly unique experience. Each bottle is a testament to the meticulous attention to detail and passion that goes into every stage of production. With its rich amber hue, this smooth and bold spirit captivates the senses from the very first pour.

Created using a mashbill consisting of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley, the single barrel Bourbon delivers a complex flavor profile that is both intriguing and satisfying. As you savor this one-of-a-kind limited release, the captivating aroma draws you in, revealing enticing notes of creamy vanilla, charred oak, and toasted honey sweetness. The harmonious blend of flavors creates a whiskey that is truly a delight to the palate.

To further enhance the exclusivity of this exceptional bourbon, each bottle is individually numbered with the barrel proofing information and unique bottle number as each bottle is meticulously hand-packed into a luxurious gift box, making it an ideal choice for whiskey enthusiasts and collectors alike.

“We are delighted to introduce our Six Year Single Barrel Bourbon to discerning whiskey connoisseurs,” said Rodney Cegelski, Co-founder at Rod & Hammer. “This limited release is both bold and refined, embodying the essence of Rod & Hammer and showcasing how California does whiskey.”

The highly-limited 750ml bottles are available for purchase at the distillery’s tasting room as well as online through the Rod & Hammer website. Additionally, local Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions stores will carry this limited-edition bourbon, providing a convenient avenue for customers seeking to add a touch of sophistication to their home bar collections.

About Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills

Crafted by California surfer Rodney “Rod” Cegelski, and Aussie jackaroo Hamish “Hammer” Marshall, Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills was founded in 2019 to share a passion for quality craft whiskey and the Central Coast. Each handcrafted spirit is Cut With The Pacific™using purified desalinated ocean water, capturing the soul and essence of waters that united the duo. The lineup of California Whiskeys and canned cocktails have garnered numerous accolades, including being named one of Wine Enthusiast’s Top 100 Spirits of 2020, and are available in stores throughout California (Vons, Albertsons, Raley’s, Ralphs, Bevmo, and more).

For More Information:

https://rodandhammer.com