Santo Spirits Debuts New Ultra-Premium Santo Tequila Añejo

Today, Santo Spirits announces the fifth expression in its award-winning portfolio of ultra-premium agave spirits with the rollout of Santo Tequila Añejo. Produced by third-generation distiller Juan Eduardo Nuñez and tequilera Karina Rojo at El Viejito Distillery (NOM 1107) in Atotonilco el Alto, Jalisco, Santo Tequila Añejo is crafted using time-honored methods focused on preserving the heritage of bold agave flavor from when tequila was first made in Mexico centuries ago.

Handcrafted in small batches, Santo Tequila Añejo is distilled from 100% Blue Weber Agave – both estate-grown and sourced from the highest-quality suppliers in the Highlands region. The agaves are cooked using traditional stone ovens – employing a low pressure and slow cooking method that optimizes the deep, earthy flavor of sweet agave. To meet the team’s exacting standards, Santo Tequila Añejo is aged for an average of 24 months in former American Whiskey oak casks. That additional maturation allowed the liquid to reach a perfect flavor profile – with that copper hue renowned among aged spirits.

From the carefully-selected yeast, to the two-stage low and slow cooking method, to the precise distillation cuts, the entire Santo production process is tuned towards preserving the traditional flavor of agave-forward tequila. Reinforcing this standard is the fact that Santo Tequila Añejo – like all Santo tequilas – is 100% additive free, meaning nothing is added to mask the agave flavor or to cover for using bitter, under-aged agaves or shorter aging periods in inferior casks.

At 80 proof, Santo Tequila Añejo is a beautiful addition to the current Santo Spirits portfolio, which includes Santo Tequila Blanco, the fiery Santo Tequila Blanco 110, Santo Tequila Reposado, and its flagship Santo Mezquila, the first-ever tequila and mezcal blend. On the nose, the new Añejo delivers aromas of clove, grapefruit peel and golden pineapple anchored in tobacco resin and soft, creamy vanilla. Silky on the palate, and equally dimensional and bright in color and clarity, Santo Tequila Añejo, has a full and long-lasting finish led by peppery cedar, dried desert sage and juicy, green melon.

Helmed by tequila visionary Sammy Hagar and culinary luminary Guy Fieri, Santo Spirits is committed to showcasing old world style tequilas that harken back to the precision and craftmanship renowned among Mexican tequileros. As partners, friends and impresarios in their respective fields, Sammy and Guy bring authentic tequila and culinary credentials to the category – and years of experience navigating an industry that has seen a proliferation of “celebrity” backed brands. In fact, it was back in 1995 – almost 30 years ago – that Sammy connected with Juan Eduardo Nuñez to create his first tequila to be served at Sammy’s Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. That longstanding, trusted relationship sparked a new tequila collaboration – Santo Tequila – with the 21st century spirits enthusiast in mind.

“Our founders are both known for their big, bold, uncompromising personalities, so why would their tequila be any different,” said Dan Butkus, Santo Spirits president and CEO. “With Santo Spirits’ new Añejo expression, we’re putting the agave front and center for an incredibly flavorful and bold tequila experience.”

“When it comes to aged tequilas, I am very particular. This Añejo for me is aged to perfection,” said Sammy Hagar, Santo Spirits founder.

“Our Añejo is the perfect sipper, real deal flavor that comes from treating the agave and the barrel aging process with respect, not from additives or flavorings. On its own or side-by-side whatever you’re grillin’ up, the big, bold, agave-forward flavor of Santo Tequila Añejo is here just in time for summer,” said Guy Fieri, Santo Spirits partner.

Available as a 750 ml, Santo Tequila Añejo retails for $74.98. Starting today, Santo Tequila Añejo is available to pre-order on www.ReserveBar.com at Santo Tequila Añejo | ReserveBar and www.shopsantospirit.com. All Santo Spirits products are available nationwide in the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Africa, the Philippines, and online at www.shopsantospirit.com. Santo Spirits is represented by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits in 44 markets across the U.S.

About Santo Spirits

Santo Spirits was born from a decades-old friendship between Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar and internationally renowned chef Guy Fieri. Having introduced the U.S. to super premium 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila with his first brand back in 1996, Sammy teamed up with Guy in 2019 looking for one thing – bold, authentic flavor achieved through uncompromising quality. Of course, being Sammy and Guy, they also wanted to make the best tequilas in the world. Paramount to their vision, all Santo Spirits tequila products must be additive free and carefully crafted using time-honored traditional methods that allow the agave to shine through. This led them to the famed El Viejito Distillery, founded in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico in 1937 and helmed by a third-generation distiller. Santo Spirits’ award-winning portfolio includes a Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and a 110-proof Blanco Tequila, along with Mezquila – the world’s first tequila and mezcal blend. For more information, please visit SantoSpirits.com.

For More Information:

https://www.santospirit.com/home/