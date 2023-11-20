Shanky’s Whip Rolls Out Wave of New Formats

Shanky’s Whip has added four new formats of its Irish Whiskey Liqueur to its range. 350ml, 375ml*, 1 litre and 1.75 litre bottles are now available to retailers and hospitality operators around the world.

Each sku launches to support critical pillars in Shanky’s Whip’s global expansion strategy. The formats – available via local distributors to over 50 markets – reflect recognised and established sizes in key markets.

The 350ml and 375ml bottles mark a dedicated focus on the convenience sector and speciality drinks retailers in the coming year, being the ideal size and price point for impulse and on-the-go purchases amid the trend of at home consumption of quality sipping drinks and cocktails.

Shanky’s Whip 1 litre bottles launch to make a play for the lucrative Duty Free and Global Travel Retail markets, capturing shoppers seeking larger format spirits and gifting options.

The 1.75 litre offering has been crafted to suit fast-paced or larger hospitality venues and premium retailers – particularly in the United States – where there’s established consumer appetite for quality dark spirits in cocktails and on paddle boards.

Distilled in County Cavan and blended and bottled by Shanky and Shireman under bond in Ireland, Shanky’s Whip is perfectly positioned to bridge the gap between Irish whiskey and liqueur – two prominent, growing categories. Its versatility has been intrinsic to its success. It elevates classic cocktails, can be enjoyed as one half of the ultimate Irish duo (a shot dropped in a pint of Guinness) and is earning its place as a digestif, served neat over ice and on shot menus.

Using a blend of Irish spirits and aged pot still whiskey, Shanky’s Whip uses the natural flavours of vanilla infused with caramel to create a dark and distinctive spirit that is creamy and smooth with buttery, vanilla notes and a sweet spice and butterscotch finish with long Irish whiskey notes.

Tim Dunlop, Commercial Director at Shanky’s Whip, said “Now available in over 50 markets, Shanky’s Whip has rightfully earnt its place on store shelves and back bars around the world. With the launch of the new formats, which are suited to individual channels, we’re broadening its appeal even more. We’re in a period of significant investment for Shanky’s Whip and its success is testament to its striking brand proposition, quality liquid and unique offering.”

Shanky’s Whip’s 350ml, 375ml, 1 litre and 1.75 litre bottles are available now via Craftwork.

For More Information:

https://www.spiritswithcharacter.com/