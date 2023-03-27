New RTD Spirits Gallery: The Latest from Crafthouse, Altos Tequila, Cutwater, Batch & Bottle & More

With spring on the horizon and warmer weather on its way, many beverage brands are rolling out tropical-inspired RTD cocktails. In this roundup of new releases, Crafthouse Cocktails unveils two limited-edition highballs, Lone River Beverage Company rolls out a variety pack and De La Calle brings its flagship tepaches into the alcoholic beverage category.

Batch & Bottle

William Grant & Sons’ Batch & Bottle has expanded its lineup of ready-to-serve cocktails with the launch of its latest expression: Milagro Margarita. Bottled at 26% ABV, the new offering features a combination of silver tequila, lime juice and a “balanced sweetness.” Batch & Bottle Milagro Margarita is available online and at select retailers for $16.99 per 375ml bottle. For more information, visit batchandbottlecocktails.us.

Crafthouse

Chicago-based Crafthouse Cocktails announced the launch of two new limited edition highballs: Gin & Tonic and Vodka Soda. The former (10% ABV) is a classic London Dry style gin featuring traditional botanicals such as juniper, coriander, cardamom and lemon peel. The latter (7.5% ABV) combines premium vodka with seltzer and a squeeze of lemon juice. Both new offerings are available at select retailers in Colorado, New York, Wisconsin and California for a suggested retail price of $5.99 per can. For more information, visit crafthousecocktails.com.

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Crafthouse Cocktails will launch a Coffee Old Fashioned. The LTO, available April 3, is crafted with Dark Matter Coffee’s Guatemalan ‘Catui’ coffee variety and Traverse City Whiskey Co.’s bespoke whiskey blend. Bottled at 25.6% ABV, Crafthouse Cocktails Coffee Old Fashioned will be available at select retailers in Illinois, Colorado, Michigan and California for a suggested retail price of $39.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit crafthousecocktails.com/home.

Olmeca Altos

Tequila producer Olmeca Altos expanded its presence in the RTD cocktail category with the release of its Ready to Serve Strawberry Margarita. Bottled at 15% ABV, the new beverage is formulated with Altos Plata Tequila, natural strawberry flavor, liquor and agave syrup. Olmeca Altos Ready to Serve Strawberry Margarita is available at select Total Wine stores for $18.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit olmecaaltos.com.

Cutwater Spirits

San Diego-based Cutwater Spirits added two new RTD canned cocktails to its lineup: Spicy Pineapple Margarita (10% ABV) and American Whiskey Rye Lemonade (7% ABV). The former is a spicier rendition of the brand’s popular Pineapple Margarita and combines Cutwater’s tequila with triple sec, pineapple juice and serrano pepper. The latter features Cutwater’s American Rye Whiskey and a made-in-house lemonade. The new drinks will soon be available on the brand’s website. For more information, visit cutwaterspirits.com.

Lone River Beverage Company

In conjunction with National Margarita Day, Lone River Beverage Company served up its new Ranch Rita Variety Pack. The variety pack includes four flavors – Ranch Rita, Mango Ranch Rita, Blood Orange Ranch Rita and Spicy Ranch Rita – all of which are made with organic agave nectar and lime juice. Canned at 6% ABV, each 12 oz. can has just 80 calories. Each Lone River Ranch Rita Variety Pack comes with 12 cans. For more information, visit loneriverbevco.com.

De La Calle

Tepache maker De La Calle made its first foray into the alcoholic beverage category with the launch of its tequila-based canned cocktails. Available in three flavors – Tequila Mango Chili, Tequila Pineapple Spice and Tequila Paloma – the drinks (5% ABV) made their debut at the recently-concluded Natural Products Expo West show in Anaheim. For more information, visit delacalle.mx.

Goslings Rum

Goslings Rum expanded its line of canned Dark ‘N Stormy cocktails with the release of three new flavors: Pineapple, Mango and Black Cherry. The new flavors join the brand’s Original variety, now available in a revamped can. Canned at 7% ABV, Goslings Rum Dark ‘N Stormy cocktails are available nationwide via online retailers such as Drizly for a suggested retail price of $10.99 per 4-pack of 355ml cans. For more information, visit goslingsrum.com.