Spirits Gallery: New Releases From Bacardi, Freeland Spirits, Sugarlands Distilling and More

In this new spirits gallery, Sugarlands Distilling Co. teams up with nonprofit Folds of Honor to launch a Sour Blue Raspberry flavor, BHAKTA Spirits pays homage to civil rights activist Mahatma Gandhi and Glendalough unveils a fresh new look for its Irish gins.

Mango Shotta

The Sazerac Company has announced the launch of Mango Shotta, a mango-jalapeño tequila shot. At 26% ABV, the new offering has a lower alcohol content than the average shot, the brand claims. Beginning this month, Mango Shotta will be available in select markets including Illinois, Texas, Florida, Arizona, Ohio and South Carolina for a SRP of $14.99 per 750ml bottle and 99 cents per 50ml shooter. For more information, visit mangoshotta.com.

Bacardi

Bacardi has turned up the heat with its newest flavored rum expression, Mango Chile. Inspired by the classic Mexican snack, the new expression is crafted with natural mango extracts, chili spice and Bacardi white rum. Bacardi Mango Chili is available at retailers, bars and restaurants nationwide for a SRP of $12.99 per 750ml bottle. Additionally, the new offering will be available at Bacardi’s pop-ups and sampling opportunities at Governor’s Ball and Suenos, among others. For more information, visit bacardi.com/us/en.

Costa Tequila

Costa Tequila has unveiled its latest innovation, Costa Tequila Café. The new tequila-based coffee liqueur is made with Blue Weber Agave and Mexican coffee beans and features tasting notes of caramel and vanilla. Costa Tequila Café (35% ABV) is available for purchase via the brand’s website for $33.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit costatequila.com.

Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Tennessee-based Sugarlands Distilling Co. has expanded its moonshine portfolio to include Sour Blue Raspberry. The new offering was made in collaboration with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled military service members and first responders. The Folds of Honor Sour Blue Raspberry Moonshine (20% ABV) is currently available at Sugarlands Gatlinburg Distillery and will soon roll out to retailers nationwide. Five percent of proceeds from the new flavor will be donated to Folds of Honor. For more information, visit sugarlands.com.

Bertha’s Revenge

Bertha’s Revenge Irish Gin, distilled in Cork, Ireland, has announced the third spirits release in its portfolio, Sloe Bertha. As its name suggests, the new expression is crafted with local sloe berries picked from the hedgerows around Ballyvolane House. The berries are steeped in Bertha’s Revenge Gin for several months and finished with homemade sugar syrup. Sloe Bertha Gin (25% ABV), is rolling out in select states, including New York, Massachusetts and Tennessee, for $42.99 per 700ml bottle. For more information, visit ballyvolanespirits.ie.

FUJI Whisky

Japanese distiller FUJI Whisky has launched a single site-blended whisky inspired by the terroir of the Mt. Fuji area. The new expression is aged for an average of eight years in 100% American White Oak. Bottled at 86 proof, the whisky features tasting notes of Williams pear, apricot and white table grapes. FUJI Japanese Whisky is available in markets including California, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, and Florida for a SRP of $70 per 700ml bottle. For more information, visit fujiwhisky.com.

Freeland Spirits

Portland, Oregon-based Freeland Spirits has announced the release of its newest LTO, Cherry Blossom Liqueur. The spirit is crafted using locally harvested cherry blossoms and has a flavor profile “reminiscent of licorice root and cinnamon bark,” according to the company. Freeland Spirits Cherry Blossom Liqueur (35% ABV) is available via the brand’s website for $38.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit freelandspirits.com.

BHAKTA Spirits

BHAKTA Spirits is paying homage to civil rights activist Mahatma Gandhi with its latest offering, BHAKTA 50 Barrel 24: Gandhi. Each individual barrel in the BHAKTA 50 collection tells “the story of a unique maverick who changed the course of history. Bottled in France at 97 proof, the new expression features a blend of Armagnac brandy vintages and tasting notes of dark chocolate and toasted nuts. BHAKTA 50 Barrel 24: Gandhi is available via the brand’s website for $450 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit my.shopbhakta.com.

Hooten Young

Veteran-founded American Whiskey and cigar brand Hooten Young has teamed up with Jack Carr, a former Navy SEAL and the author of The Terminal List, to launch its newest expression. Hooten Young & Jack Carr Warrior Proof American Whiskey is a 16-year reserve made with 99% corn and 1% barley. Bottled at 125 proof, the new offering will soon be available via the brand’s website and at select Texas, California and Florida liquor stores. For more information, visit hootenyoung.com.

Glendalough Distillery

Glendalough Distillery has unveiled a refreshed bottle design for its Wild Botanical and Wild Rose Gins designed to “transport you to the distillery’s bountiful home in County Wicklow – located in East Ireland,” said the brand in a press release. The wild botanicals foraged for the spirits are embossed on the foot and surrounding area of the colored glass bottles. Glendalough Distillery Irish Gin (41% ABV) is available at select retailers nationwide for a SRP of $32.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit us.glendaloughdistillery.com.