Spirits Industry Veteran Michael Lambiase Joins E11EVEN Vodka As Chief Operating Officer

Nikki Simkins, the Founder & CEO of the award-winning E11EVEN Vodka, has appointed Michael Lambiase as its new COO. E11EVEN Vodka made its debut in October 2020 as the first-ever nightclub branded ultra-premium vodka, and is currently one of the fastest-growing vodka brands in Florida.

“Michael’s illustrious career makes him uniquely positioned to help lead E11EVEN Vodka to the next stage of growth as we rapidly expand outside of Florida,” said Simkins. “I am thrilled to embark on this next chapter for the brand with Michael’s experience and leadership.”

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in the spirits industry, Michael has demonstrated successful leadership in sales, operations, business development, and general management, working with both established spirit brands as well as startups which culminated in acquisitions. Most recently, Michael served as the Global President and Board Member at Creek Water Whiskey, a prestigious collaboration with Matthew Bronfman and American rapper Yelawolf.

Throughout his impressive career, Michael has held key roles working with category-leading brands of industry giants Diageo, Bacardi, and William Grant and Sons. His wealth of experience and dedication to the industry will make a significant impact on the future of E11EVEN Vodka.

“I look forward to assisting in the continued growth of such a trailblazing brand in the industry,” said Michael. “I am exhilarated for what’s to come.”

In his role as Chief Operating Officer, Michael will be a key member of the executive team providing strategic counsel for future growth and be responsible for overseeing E11EVEN Vodka’s production and global supply chain process. Michael will be taking a hands-on approach to managing the brand’s distillery and supplier partners to optimize the critical production, sourcing, and supply chain to meet the rapidly growing needs of a category-leading brand.

For More Information:

https://11vodka.com