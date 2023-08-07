Suerte Tequila Launches Still Strength Blanco

BOULDER, Colo.— Suerte Tequila is proud to be releasing only 1,530 bottles of its first-ever Still Strength Blanco (SRP $69.99) in honor of its NOM (1530). A NOM, or Norma Oficial Mexicana, is the four-digit code on the back of every bottle of tequila that identifies where it was produced. Still Strength Blanco is a rare offering in the tequila industry. Full of vibrant, roasted agave flavor at 104 proof, it will be appreciated by all tequila lovers who like to savor the spirit in its purest form. Suerte fans are encouraged to pre-order Still Strength Blanco on August 7th to ensure they get their hands on one of these elusive bottles. Still Strength ships in early September to 44 states and will also be found at retail locations in Colorado.

Suerte Co-Founder and CEO Laurence Spiewak says, “Suerte Tequila has always been innovative and is a brand that values a fun yet authentic tequila experience. So it felt like it was time to expand our offering by introducing a still strength, which showcases the versatility of tequila and gives our fans yet another way to appreciate Suerte’s flavors.”

‘You can make tequila fast, or you can make it right.’

Suerte, Spanish for luck, is named in honor of its founders’ great fortune in discovering this 100 percent pure Blue Weber Agave tequila. Born in the hills of Jalisco, Mexico, and raised in the foothills of Boulder, Colorado, Suerte has tripled in size since 2020 while still staying true to its roots. The Suerte team believes ‘you can make tequila fast, or you can make it right,’ which is why their process takes up to four times longer than the industry average. Suerte is among just one percent of brands crushing pinas the traditional way with a tahona (a 3-ton stone wheel). The practice lends the resulting product a unique flavor unmatched by those using more modern processing methods such as a steel shredder.

Suerte is also part of the minority (only 2 percent of premium tequila brands) that have a dedicated distillery, ensuring the utmost quality for its process, people and products. Suerte is produced at Tequilera Simbolo, located on 8.5 acres in the highlands of rural Atotonilco El Alto, Jalisco, Mexico.

Suerte was born at the intersection of luck and passion and in 2023 invites tequila lovers to take risks and guide themselves into the wonderful unknown by simply pouring a product of chance, inverting the glass and making their own luck. With a premium product at an accessible price point, Suerte’s mission has always been, and always will be, creating the most delicious tequila to share with the world.

About Suerte

Suerte Tequila (NOM 1530) offers single-distillery tequilas produced with traditional methods. By slow roasting and crushing agave with a tahona stone and pristine spring water, Suerte creates four unique, award-winning tequilas: Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo.

