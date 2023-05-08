Tequila Komos Introduces Añejo Reserva

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Komos continues to lead the modern, ultra-luxury tequila category with the introduction of Añejo Reserva, the latest addition to the brand’s highest-rated tequila collection.

True to the Komos craftsmanship, Añejo Reserva is made in Mexico using perfectly ripe 100% Blue Weber Agave that is hand-harvested from both the highlands and lowlands of the Tequila Valley. The Añejo Reserva expression is aged for a minimum of 12 months in specially chosen barrels including French oak wine, American bourbon, and sherry casks, and is then masterfully blended. The final touch is to aerate the tequila to make the mouthfeel softer and smoother, while adding a richness and roundness. The result of this meticulous approach is a luxurious and unique expression which highlights the rich chocolate and fruit flavors imparted by the sherry casks. Komos Añejo Reserva is presented in an elegant white ceramic bottle, which evokes the beauty of the Mediterranean and is designed to be upcycled.

“Komos continues to be guided by our dedication to craftsmanship and our innovative combination of winemaking techniques with the art of traditional tequila-making,” said co-CEO & co-Founder Richard Betts. “We’re proud to release this rich new expression – the result of the unique approach we took in the selection process of barrels and sherry casks. Añejo Reserva reaffirms our core belief that good living and good tequila are truly the perfect way to lean into any occasion.”

“As the importer of the brand, we at Spirit of Gallo felt it was imperative to enter into a strategic partnership with Tequila Komos given their track record of excellence in craftsmanship and innovation,” said Britt West, SVP & GM, Spirit of Gallo. “Añejo Reserva is the latest example of that thoughtfulness and attention to detail and I am thrilled to bring this to consumers and for them to experience this incredible addition to the award-winning portfolio.”

With this latest addition to the Komos collection, the team continues to lead sustainability efforts in Tequila, Mexico, repurposing byproduct waste from tequila production and turning it into adobe bricks given to the community to build housing, schools, hospitals and other local infrastructure projects.

Komos Añejo Reserva boasts bold flavor and personality, with notes of rich coffee mixed with caramel toffee, lifted by bright citrus zest; a soft and full palate, with hints of hazelnut and dried apricots; and a lingering finish with allspice, white pepper and opulent amber notes. It can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in a specialty cocktail.

Komos Añejo Reserva joins the other expressions in the portfolio with a 99-point score, continuing the brand’s tradition of highest-awarded tequila. It is available for pre-order on ReserveBar, and will be available at on- and off-premise accounts nationally beginning in June (MSRP: $169.99).

About Tequila Komos

Tequila Komos is the category redefining line of ultra-luxury tequilas, made in Mexico with global inspiration. Crafted by former-Master Sommelier and industry visionary Richard Betts, Komos combines the highest artistry of tequila-making with innovative winemaking techniques to create the ultimate luxury spirit for any occasion. Using perfectly ripe, hand-selected agave, Komos offers four expressions: Añejo Cristalino, Reposado Rosa, Extra Añejo, and Añejo Reserva. The Tasting Panel Magazine awarded Komos the highest-rated tequila portfolio ever, including the first 100-point score. Komos is distributed throughout the US, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and is the flagship brand from parent company CKBG (Casa Komos Brands Group).

About Spirit of Gallo

For nearly a half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits brands. Spirit of Gallo’s mission is to build the next great American spirits company and to meet the changing needs of consumers. Spirit of Gallo represents 24 brands and is now the fourth largest spirits supplier in the United States by volume. Some of the award-winning brands include New Amsterdam Vodka, E & J Brandy, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Tequila Komos, Camarena Tequila, RumChata, Pink Whitney, RumHaven, Stratusphere Gin, and the break-out, spirit-based hard seltzer, High Noon. Additionally, the portfolio contains an impressive list of both owned and imported luxury spirits such as The Dalmore Single Malt Scotch, Germain-Robin Brandy, Amaro Montenegro, Don Fulano Tequila and Lo-Fi Aperitifs.

For More Information:

https://komos.com/