TEQUIO Mexican Sparkling Spirits Unveils Line of Ultra-Premium Ready-To-Drink Tequila Cocktails

ARANDAS, JALISCO & LOS ANGELES, Calif.— TEQUIO is proud to announce the release of their line of ultra-premium tequila cocktails: Sparkling Blanco and Sparking Reposado.

Tequio Tequila Cocktails are the first canned cocktails to use certified additive-free tequilas and are the first to offer a 100% agave tequila reposado as the base spirit in one of their flagship cocktails resulting in 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition gold and silver medals.

Blending authentic Mexican heritage with American ingenuity, TEQUIO Tequila Cocktails are the result of nearly three years of laborious research and an ongoing dedicated commitment to quality. Deeply passionate about tequila, Co-Founders Louis-Pascal Walsh and Frederick ‘Flick’ Mooradian have partnered with Guillermo ‘Willy’ Bañuelos, a third generation tequilero at Tequilas El Mexicano, looking to elevate the Ready-To-Drink Cocktail category in the U.S. and in México.

As part of its strategic partnership with Tequilas El Mexicano, each TEQUIO Tequila Cocktail is made in Arandas, Jalisco using El Mexicano’s 100% de agave, certified additive-free tequilas. “We’ve loved collaborating with TEQUIO in this joint effort to produce a canned cocktail of the highest quality. The RTD category deserves to have ultra-premium options, with a 100% agave tequila without additives and a process that we have had for generations, we’re excited to offer something different,” says Willy Bañuelos, Tequilas El Mexicano. The Sparkling Blanco, made with El Mexicano Tequila Blanco, sparkling water, and a hint of lime, is effortlessly smooth with a touch of floral and citrus. The Sparkling Reposado, made with El Mexicano Tequila Reposado, sparkling water, and a hint of lime, is light yet rich in complexity with oaky undertones. With only 100 calories, zero added sugars, and 5% ABV per can, these light and refreshing cocktails will awaken the tequila aficionado in countless generations.

Childhood friends, Flick and Louis-Pascal grew discontent with “premium” RTDs, so they left their respective jobs in 2020 to chase a dream. They found the tequila RTD landscape crowded with brands using mixto-tequila and branding it as ‘Real Tequila’ while the few brands using 100% agave tequila added arbitrary fruit flavors to mask their neutral-profile tequilas. “We wanted a truly premium sipping-grade tequila in cans with sparkling water – a tequila so good that it would carry the entire profile of the cocktail. We aim to transform the landscape of an entire category by introducing an ultra-premium product that is differentiated from the countless ‘seltzers’,” says Flick. With their sights set on finding exquisite tequila as the foundation for their cocktails, they flew to Jalisco and met with the Bañuelos family of Tequilas El Mexicano (NOM1588). “The Bañuelos family’s generosity was profound and we instantly hit it off with Willy. After a beautiful lunch and a proper tasting of El Mexicano’s line of Tequilas, we just knew that we had found the people and the tequila that TEQUIO needed,” notes Louis-Pascal.

Tequio was designed in partnership with Neil Riddell of Noun Ventures. As an EVP at Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Neil founded and led their Product/Brand Innovation engine, where they developed many successful brands in the spirits space including Angel’s Envy, Papa’s Pilar, and Treaty Oak over the 20+ years he spent there. Now working apart from CP+B, Neil brings the same approach to designing thoughtful brands across various categories. “Our design challenge was to take the beautiful concept of Tequio – the idea of selflessly contributing talents, capital and time for the betterment of local communities – and turn it into a modern brand with a timeless feel that honors Mexico’s culture,” says Riddell. The packaging for each Tequio 4-pack utilizes traditional geometric patterns modernized with subtle depth and dimension while the logo mark pays homage to the patron spirit of the Aztec era, synthesizing cues from the past with a curated design approach.

Tequio Sparkling Blanco and Sparkling Reposado are now available in select fine spirits retailers and high-end bars & restaurants in Los Angeles, California and can be ordered online with shipping to 35 select states (VA, MD, RI, NH, WV, MT, IA, MN, ND, KY, WA, PA, KS, CO, WI, IN, SC, CA, NJ, NM, WY, GA, FL, DC, NE, ID, LA, MO, NY, OR, AZ, CT, NV, TX, DE). Tequio is focused on the Southern California market for most of the first year, and is planning its expansion into other markets, including parts of México, in 2024. Tequio Tequila Cocktails are proudly made in Arandas, Jalisco, México and with the help of S.A.C.R.E.D., a 1% For The Planet Non-Profit Partner, Tequio will be dedicating a portion of its profits to supporting youth athletic programs in Arandas.

About Tequio Mexican Sparkling Spirits

Drawing its name from the aztec term for ‘collective work’, tequio treasures the beauty of working together. Crafted with el mexicano tequilas, this collaboration is a testament to using the finest additive-free tequilas los altos de jalisco has to offer. Tequio is a perfectly balanced blend of exceptionally smooth 100% de agave tequila, sparkling water, and the most subtle hint of lime. It is a distinct sipping experience. Tequio invites you to rediscover méxico’s most remarkable spirit.

For More Information:

https://www.drinktequio.com