YOLA Mezcal Launches New Yola Pechuga

YOLA Mezcal – Latina owned & female operated mezcal brand, YOLA Mezcal, is launching their newest mezcal innovation – Yola Pechuga. Traditionally reserved for special occasions, Mezcal de Pechuga, is Oaxaca’s finest and often reserved as a luxury as well as a daily staple.

Pechuga is an ultra-premium sipping mezcal, refined over decades that has been expertly crafted with a delicate rich taste. Formulated for celebrations, YOLA Mezcal created this expression with an intention towards special life events. Made for milestones and memories, Yola Pechuga is the intimacy of sharing small moments with your closest loved ones.

To make theirs, the brand uses seasonal citrus fruits like orange, tangerine, lime, guayaba, pineapple, and tejocote. Each blend is the unique result of an artisanal process that strives to achieve a rich and aromatic expression fit for any celebration.

Its production requires skill and time, but the result — an elegant, aromatic, full-bodied spirit — is well worth

waiting for. This mezcal, distilled through a turkey breast, is produced from the marriage of seasonal citrus fruits and ingredients. The result of this process is an aromatic and beautiful expression with a very distinctive taste.

YOLA Mezcal Pechuga, $120, is available on yolamezcal.com.

