1800 Tequila Launches Limited-Edition Bottle in Collaboration With Pedro Friedeberg for Its Inaugural 1800 Milenio Artists Series

In celebration of World Art Day (April 15), 1800 Tequila, the world’s most awarded tequila brand1, is bringing its most coveted artist collaboration program – 1800 Milenio Artists Series to the U.S. for the very first time. For the inaugural edition, 1800 Tequila is launching a limited-edition bespoke bottle of its ultra luxurious, 1800 Milenio designed by acclaimed surrealist artist, Pedro Friedeberg.

In continuation of its support of Mexican heritage and Mexican-rooted artistry that has shaped the culture to what it is today, the 1800 Milenio Artists Series will provide an alternative canvas and audience to trailblazers through the curation of a collaborative and bespoke 1800 Milenio bottle, transforming it into a collectible pieces of history. With shared origins in Mexico and admiration for its lands, along with a commitment to driving culture forward, Pedro Friedeberg represents everything 1800 Tequila was looking for in a partner to introduce its Milenio Artist Series to the United States.

“I have a strong affinity for 1800 Tequila and its exquisite taste, especially 1800 Milenio, which can be likened to magical nectar. When I was approached to be the inaugural featured artist to introduce the Milenio Artist Series to the U.S., I was honored to participate. I find the 1800 Milenio bottle very architecturally inspired, making it the perfect canvas to display one of my designs. The featured artwork draws inspiration from my early encounters with architecture, showcasing fundamental structures of thought and form, with elements that pay homage to pyramids and agave. Paired with the 1800 Milenio Tequila inside, this bottle captures the essence of Mexico and reflects a shared value for heritage and a commitment to driving culture forward,” says Pedro Friedeberg.

As a living icon of the Mexican Surrealist movement, Pedro’s unique artistic style is evident in the design he created for the 1800 Milenio Artist Series. Featuring a mix of lines, shapes, patterns and shading, Pedro’s artwork displayed on the bottles is inspired by his early encounters with architecture and alludes to various buildings, places and landscapes. Complemented by the pyramid-shaped bottle of Milenio, his design reflects 1800 Tequila’s heritage and roots in Mexican culture.

The 1800 Milenio Artist Series x Pedro Friedeberg collaboration will produce 1,800 bespoke bottles in the U.S. for art and tequila enthusiasts alike to not only have the opportunity to own a rare collectable from an art legend of surrealism movement but also experience of sipping a one-of-a-kind extra-aged añejo, 1800 Milenio.

Recently named the USA Spirits Ratings 2023 Tequila of the Year3, 1800 Milenio is the perfect expression of the land that nurtures the Weber blue agave and the hands that craft its final liquid. Crafted from 100% Weber blue agave, handpicked at the peak of ripeness, and carefully steamed in traditional ovens, this extra-aged tequila goes through a along and delicate aging process, followed by a short maturation period in French Oak Cognac barrels, resulting in a balanced, soft, and unique flavor with notes of vanilla, red fruit and cinnamon, bottled at 40% ABV.

The 1800 Milenio Artist Series x Pedro Friedeberg bespoke bottles are available for purchase in select markets in-store and online at 1800Tequila.com for a suggested retail price of $225.00, starting April 2024.

1SOURCE: Based on awards received by 1800 from Acadamia Mexicana del Tequila, A.C. between 2001 and 2023

2SOURCE: TABs Nielsen Sales 10/31/23

