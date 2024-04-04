Almave Blue Agave Spirit From Lewis Hamilton and Casa Lumbre Launches New Blanco

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Almave, the first distilled non-alcoholic spirit to use the coveted blue agave plant, will further its mission of taking the essence of tequila beyond proof with the release of Almave Blanco. This second innovative take on time-honored techniques is led by Casa Lumbre Master Distiller & PhD biochemist, Dr. Iván Saldaña Oyarzábal, in partnership with seven-time Formula 1 champion, Lewis Hamilton. Following the success of their debut spirit Almave Ámbar, Almave Blanco offers a balanced, complex expression of pure blue agave — this time, crafted specifically for mixing. Almave stands out for its adaptation of traditional tequila distillation methods, use of the coveted blue agave plant, and production base in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico – the home of tequila.

The simultaneous growth of the tequila (+139% from 2019 to 2023 and projected +41.01% from 2024 to 2029) & non-alcoholic beverage (projected +51.1% from 2024 to 2030) markets means that now more than ever, the same consumers reaching for tequila are also exploring non-alcoholic spirits. IWSR reports that 82% of consumers consume both alcoholic and NA beverages depending on the situation. Almave caters to a modern and unapologetic drinker who seeks the heritage and hand-crafted detail of their favorite spirit while pursuing a more balanced approach to drinking.

“When we set out to create Almave, we knew capturing the spirit and tradition of tequila would be key,” says Hamilton, co-founder of Almave. “The launch of Ambar set new standards in the space, and we’re excited to keep up that momentum with Blanco — another expression as authentic as it is delicious, this time for mixing. It has once again been an honour to partner with the very best the spirits world has to offer–– Casa Lumbre and Master Distiller, Dr. Iván Saldaña Oyarzábal–– on this new launch for those who, like me, are balancing the desire for craftsmanship with that for a clear, sharp mind.”

Almave’s authentic taste comes from the coveted blue agave plant harvested in the highlands of Los Altos, Jalisco. The multi-step, traditional copper pot distillation process captures the freshly milled agave’s delicate aromas and flavors. Where Almave Ámbar was crafted with a bold flavor featuring notes of spice and sweetness for enjoying on the rocks or in spirit-forward drinks, Almave Blanco’s final form strikes a balance between sweetness, herbaceousness, and acidity—resulting in a complex, character-filled expression of pure blue agave, ideal for mixing.

“We are proud to be able to offer Almave as Casa Lumbre’s first non-alcoholic spirit while maintaining the true tradition and taste of Mexican spirits,” says Iván Saldaña of Casa Lumbre. “The response has been incredible, and now with Blanco, we’ve captured the delicate flavors of Jalisco’s famed blue agave for a complex but balanced iteration crafted for mixing. As always with Almave, it authentically captures the flavor of blue agave while respecting the ingredients and processes of tequila-making— a true innovation that considers quality and consumers first.

Launched in October 2023, Almave combines Lewis Hamilton’s passion and dedication to excellence with Casa Lumbre’s unmatched expertise in Mexican spirits, offering a modern take on the respected, heritage-born ingredients and traditions of tequila-making. Almave Blanco’s release comes in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations and summer drinking season. The launch garnered a nearly 5000 person waitlist and is available for purchase on almave.com on April 4th for $36. The expression is also available via select retailers and on-premise restaurants and bars across the country.

Blanco Margarita Recipe

INGREDIENTS

• 2 oz Almave Blanco

• 0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

• 0.25 oz Agave Nectar

• 3 Dashes Orange Bitters

PREPARATION

• Use a lime to wet your glass rim, apply black sea salt and set aside.

• Combine all ingredients in a shaker.

• Add ice and shake.

• Strain over fresh ice into your salted glass.

• Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel.

About Almave

Almave is the first non-alcoholic spirit made following the same processes as tequila. The only brand to use traditional tequila distillation methods combined with the coveted blue agave plant from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, Almave sets a new standard for non-alcoholic spirits—taking the true essence of tequila beyond proof. Offered in Almave Ámbar, a rich amber-hued spirit for sipping, and Almave Blanco, a balanced and herbaceous iteration made for mixing, each expression was carefully crafted by Master Distiller & PhD biochemist, Dr. Iván Saldaña Oyarzábal. Almave is a partnership between industry-leader, Casa Lumbre, and seven-time Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton—a collaboration that combines Hamilton’s commitment to excellence and entrepreneurial drive with Casa Lumbre’s 25 years of experience in Mexican spirit-making to set a new standard for innovation in the global non-alcoholic market. Since launch, Almave has won BevNet’s 2023 Spirit Awards in the non-alc category and has been named one of the top innovative spirits of 2023 by The Spirits Business.

About Casa Lumbre

Born and based in Mexico, Casa Lumbre is a global spirits company that develops, produces, and incubates premium, award-winning spirits Originally known for Mezcals, Liqueurs and Tequilas, Casa Lumbre continues to tap into its global values and perspective to expand beyond Mexican distillates.

About Copper

Copper is an investment and talent advisory firm with ventures in entertainment, media, fashion, technology, and philanthropy.

For More Information:

https://www.almave.com/collections/shop/products/blanco