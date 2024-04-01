BeatBox Announces Their Latest “Partner Series” Custom Sports Package in Collaboration With the Dallas Stars

AUSTIN, Texas— BeatBox, the Original Party Punch, announces their latest “Partner Series” custom sports package in collaboration with the Dallas Stars. This installment in their sports partnership line features the legendary Dallas Stars logo set against the distinctive and fun BeatBox branding. The limited time Partner Series packaging features the newest flavor to the BeatBox Party Punch line-up: Green Apple.

“The vibrant color of the Green Apple BeatBox was the perfect match for our first NHL partnership,” stated Zech Francis, Vice President of Global Marketing at BeatBox. “Green Apple launched in late 2023 as our most requested customer flavor. The Dallas / Fort Worth market is one of our key growth markets in the US, so we strategically chose to collaborate with the Stars to bring something really unique to their amazing fans.” Francis stated.

The latest Stars “Partner Series” is the third custom collaborative package by BeatBox, preceded by Oklahoma State University and the Dallas Mavericks. The prior two custom packages have been wildly successful not only in sales for the company, but in the social media universe too. In Oklahoma, OSU’s Pistol Pete Juicy Mango sold +37% faster than the original Juicy Mango. Additionally, the Dallas Mavericks Blue Razzberry is off to a hot start with year to date cases already up +115% vs. prior year against original Blue Razzberry cases.

Retail accounts in the Dallas metro area started receiving the Stars Partner Series early February with both local and national chains joining the starting line up including: 7-Eleven, QuikTrip, HEB, Specs, Circle K, Walmart, and more.

“Seeing the strong bond between BeatBox consumers and Stars fans, united by their shared love for hockey and memorable experiences, has been awesome to see throughout this partnership,” states Zech Francis. “A special shoutout goes to our outstanding distributor, Ben E. Keith in the Dallas region, for their pivotal role in spreading this joy to our local supporters and retail partners. We are excited to continue this journey and we’ll be rooting for the Stars throughout the rest of the NHL season!”

BeatBox is the “Original Party Punch”, offering fun & nostalgic flavors in a sustainable & resealable package. With a deep passion for live music, our community of super fans, and creating fun, BeatBox has become the brand that’s bringing the party to the alcohol industry. The journey began in 2012 in the live music capital of the world, Austin, TX, and the energy was contagious. So much so, that BeatBox was able to secure the largest investment in SharkTank history from Mark Cuban who, “invested in BeatBox because at heart I’m a 25 year old and saw that this is going to be a party phenomenon.” BeatBox quickly built a team of beverage leaders helping to define a new category of “Party Punch.” BeatBox has an impressive roster of famous investors in music and entertainment, including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek, Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many more. Today, BeatBox has become one of the fastest growing brands in the alcohol industry and the drink of choice for Millennial and legal drinker age Gen Z drinkers. Its passion for music, and connection to its consumers, has also made it the fastest growing and most engaged alcohol brand on social media. Like Mark Cuban said, this is a company that sells fun, and if anyone ever asks what this brand is all about, tell them that “BeatBox Brings the Party!”

