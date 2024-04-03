Blue Ridge Spirits Names New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Lou Conrad has been named Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Blue Ridge Spirits and Wine Marketing effective April 1, 2024.

Lou joins Blue Ridge Spirits and Wine Marketing from Remy Cointreau, where he was Chief Commercial Officer of the US and Canada.

“We are very excited to have Lou join Blue Ridge Spirits,” says Carlos Carreras, CEO, “his brand building experience and knowledge are going to be a great addition to our team and to our partners.”

A seasoned sales professional, Conrad joined Rémy Cointreau in 2006 as the Senior Market Manager for Georgia and Tennessee. His demonstrated ability to build strong teams and drive results led to several promotions and eventually to him becoming the Senior Vice President of US Sales in April of 2017, and Chief Commercial Officer for the US and Canada in January of 2021.

A charismatic leader, Conrad brings to his new role a clear vision of cross-department communication, a demonstrated ability to build brands, and a strong sense of camaraderie.

About Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing

Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing is a sales and marketing company, representing a diverse group of premium wines and spirits from around the world. Our portfolio is comprised of brands both created and developed by Blue Ridge, as well as partner brands selected for their growth potential. The Blue Ridge team brings to the table a strong sales force with established distributor and retailer relationships nationwide.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA; CEO, Carlos J. Carreras spearheaded the company representing just 3 spirit brands. Today, Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing represents a diverse portfolio of wine and spirits brands national sales team and marketing department.

The team has decades of experience in the industry and is committed to fostering and promoting quality brand building nationwide. We value our partnerships and personal relationships with suppliers, retailers and distributors, and see these key to achieving success. Our vision: Growing brands, building legacies.

For More Information:

https://www.blueridgespirits.com/lou-conrad-press-release