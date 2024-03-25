Buzzard’s Roost Launches New Customer Loyalty Program

Louisville, KY – Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey is spreading its wings to embrace its flock of whiskey fans with an exciting new customer loyalty program.

As a Buzzard’s Roost Ambuzzador, members will receive perks that will include:

An exclusive lapel pin and loyalty card entitling them to a complimentary experience at the Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Row Experience after the purchase of any six bottles Buzzard’s Roost whiskey

Early access to purchase new whiskey releases at Whiskey Row Experience

Invitations to special tastings with Buzzard’s Roost Co-founders Judy Hollis Jones, Jason Brauner and Master Distiller Ethan Spalding

Opportunities to participate in barrel picks for exclusive Ambuzzadors Single Barrel Whiskeys

“We’re excited to embrace our customers with a warm ‘Kentucky hug’ as Buzzard’s Roost Ambuzzadors,” says Buzzard’s Roost CEO Judy Hollis Jones. “Customer loyalty is extremely important to us as we continue to expand across the country, and we invite all interested whiskey lovers to join our flock of Ambuzzadors.”

Buzzard’s Roost is now in 20 markets with more expansion coming in 2024. Buzzard’s Roost recently introduced its first American Whiskey, with an appealing SRP of $49.99 to help spur growth on-premise, and offer an accessible on-ramp to the portfolio for whiskey lovers.

Prospective Ambuzzadors can sign up here on the Buzzard’s Roost website, and guests at Whiskey Row will find QR codes at the bar and retail shop to make it easy to sign up.

About Buzzard’s Roost

Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey is an independent blender bottler and distiller of exceptional whiskies crafted using pioneering techniques. Buzzard’s Roost whiskies are created using a combination of break-through techniques for secondary maturation including 18-month-seasoned oak barrels for intensified flavors and exclusive use of Char #1 over very specific toast levels to coax complex flavors from each barrel, leading to rye whiskeys and bourbons with flavors unlike any other.

Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskeys are currently distributed in 20 markets and Canada, and select products are available online and at the Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Row Experience at 624 W. Main Street in downtown Louisville. All Buzzard’s Roost whiskies are second-barrel aged and bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Company. Buzzard’s Roost is proud to be a woman-led company. Follow @BuzzardsRoost on Instagram and Facebook.

For More Information:

https://www.buzzardsroostwhiskey.com