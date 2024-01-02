Franzese Partners With Grand Brulot to Welcome the New Year

Franzese, a leader in gourmet foods and beverages, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Grand Brulot, the acclaimed French spirit brand. This partnership represents a fusion of traditional artisan techniques and the creation of unique gourmet experiences.

Paolo and Christina Franzese, Co-Founders of Franzese, emphasize the importance of this venture: “Our goal is to enable our customers to create exceptional beverages. This collaboration embodies the tradition of handcrafting, ensuring each creation is savored.”

Francisco Tonarely, Co-founder, President & CEO of Grand Brulot, views this collaboration as a natural alignment of values. “When Franzese approached us, we immediately saw the potential. Our shared passion for exceptional taste and quality makes this an ideal partnership,” he notes.

The first showcase of this partnership is the Holiday Hot Chocolate recipe, available on Franzese’s blog. This recipe is just the beginning of what promises to be a series of delightful gourmet experiences.

About Franzese

Franzese is a beacon of gourmet excellence, offering products that embody the authentic charm of global culinary traditions. With the unveiling of its rebrand and new direct-to-consumer offerings, Franzese continues to bridge the gap between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary convenience.

About Grand Brulot

Grand Brulot, with its rich 200-year legacy, offers an exquisite blend of VSOP cognac and premium espresso coffee, embodying the essence of tradition and exceptional taste. This fusion celebrates the timeless art of French craftsmanship and the indulgence of modern luxury.

For More Information:

https://www.franzese.com/blogs/recipes/holiday-hot-chocolate