Grammy-Nominted Rapper and Songwriter Quavo and Leading Spirits Company Announce New White Cognac Brand, White X

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Quavo and leading global spirits company Sazerac announce a new-to-world white cognac offering, White X Cognac. Fresh, modern, and light, White X will be one of the first and only white cognacs available in the United States. The first 100 bottles of White X ever produced will be available via online wine and spirits retailer BlockBar beginning Wednesday, February 7 at 10AM EST. Presented in a matching limited-edition box, this exclusive offering will be sold for $60.

“What I love about White X is that it’s an entirely different drink experience than any other type of cognac,” said Quavo. “I’m a big believer in challenging the status quo, and I think that’s the role of white cognac. White X is for those who aren’t afraid to shake things up, put in the work and celebrate their accomplishments. This is the drink they’ve been waiting for. Neat or in a cocktail, White X is smooth and sippable – a reward for the hustle.”

Traditionally, white cognac has not been publicly available in the United States, greatly limiting access to the spirit for loyal fans. White X seeks to transform the category by ushering in a new era of luxury with a smoother, sweeter and more mixable white cognac offering made available to all cognac lovers in the US beginning immediately at launch.

“White X challenges the traditional cognac category with its fresh and light taste – it’s a total departure from many pre-conceived perceptions about cognac overall,” said Global Cognac Brand Director at Sazerac, Jess Scheerhorn. “Quavo’s electrifying style and willingness to break down barriers makes him the perfect fit to help us debut this brand.”

Beyond the exclusive BlockBar sale, in early February White X takeovers will kick off across Atlanta at the city’s hottest clubs, bars, and restaurants, in addition to the product being widely available at local off-premise retail stores. Similar drops will happen in Miami, FL (February), Los Angeles, CA (March), New York City, NY (April), and Dallas, TX (May) before White X becomes widely available in all markets across the country beginning in June 2024.

Clear and golden straw in color, White X offers the delicacy of a youthful cognac but boasts rich flavors that linger. It is fresh and light on the nose with a slight sweetness and intense notes of white and yellow peaches, elegant vanilla, and an undertone of dried rose petals. The palate opens with gentle white stone fruit, creamy and soft vanilla, and a subtle hint of tannin devoid of bitterness. White X’s finish is meltingly smooth, elegant, and extremely long for a younger cognac.

About White X Cognac

White X Cognac is a white cognac for spirits lovers and tastemakers who know what they want. One of the first and only white cognac offerings available in the United States, White X reflects a new and modern style of cognac that is brighter, fruitier, and more mixable than other cognac offerings on the market.

About Quavo

Quavious Keyate Marshall best known as Quavo is an American Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, Record Producer, Actor, Athlete and Entrepreneur best known for his work with his iconic rap group Migos hailing from Atlanta.

He has been featured on several top 10 hits with artists ranging from Post Malone, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Madonna, Young Thug, Travis Scott, etc. His group Migos hit #1 on the Billboard charts and tied The Beatles’ record for most simultaneous entries in the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. As an actor, he’s appeared in shows such as Donald Glover’s Atlanta, Ballers, Black-ish, the film Savage Salvation alongside Robert DeNiro, and recently in Praise This.

He frequently plays in celebrity football and basketball games along with hosting his own yearly Huncho Day celebrity charity football game in Atlanta, to give back to the youth in the community. In addition, Quavo has just launched The Rocket Foundation, a newly established charitable organization in memory of his nephew and longtime musical brother the late Takeoff centered on violence prevention.

