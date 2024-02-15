Industry Veteran Jeff Roth to Lead Breakthru Maryland & Washington, D.C.

Breakthru Beverage Group announced the appointment of industry veteran Jeff Roth to the role of Executive Vice President, Breakthru Maryland & Washington, D.C., effective February 1, 2024, following the retirement of Jeff Scarry. Roth most recently served as EVP, Integration Lead for Breakthru California, overseeing the integration process following the company’s 2023 acquisition of Wine Warehouse. Prior to that, he led Bacchus Importers, Breakthru’s former mid-Atlantic fine wine affiliate. In his new role, Roth will bring fresh ideas to his home region and work with Region President, East U.S., Will Fulghom to grow and strengthen the distributor’s presence in the capital city market.

“Jeff was indispensable during our integration in California, proving his expertise in developing and executing complex operational and growth plans across all areas of the business,” said Fulghom. “Paired with his fine wine understanding from his time leading Bacchus, Jeff brings significant experience leading expansive teams in major markets like Chicago and New York. His ability to lead varied functions through change, breadth of industry experience and sales acumen have made him an enormous asset to Breakthru for years and will serve him well as EVP in this important market.”

In his new role as EVP, Roth will leverage his cross-functional experience and long tenure with Breakthru to lead the market with a strong focus on customer and consumer needs. Roth has been a part of Breakthru since joining its legacy company Reliable Churchill in 2001 as Maryland Key Account Manager before moving to

Empire Merchants where he was responsible for the company’s on premise wine business in New York City. Following that, he served as VP, Sales and Marketing, Illinois, managing execution statewide including working with Brown-Forman, Rémy Martin and Bacardi. Jeff was then appointed to the role of VP, Supplier Business Development, where he worked with key spirits and wine suppliers including Tito’s, Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits overseeing strategy across the company’s footprint. Jeff went on to lead Breakthru’s affiliate Bacchus Importers, which the company consolidated into its Aspect Fine Wine strategy in 2023. In his most recent role leading the integration in California, Breakthru’s newest market, Roth managed the integration across all functions, including developing a structure and hiring plan to support the robust expansion and implementing a new operations plan to strengthen customer service across the market.

“I know this market well and am excited to return home and drive Breakthru’s performance on behalf of suppliers and customers,” said Roth. “We learned a lot in California that I look forward to applying in Maryland and D.C., like growing a winning culture and strengthening our incredible teams. As Breakthru invests further into the markets, this is a great place to be, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with our partners in the region and lead this dynamic team.”

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

For More Information:

https://www.breakthrubev.com/