Introducing Fabrizia’s Ready to Serve Limoncello Spritz

SALEM, N.H.— Fabrizia Spirits, the leading limoncello producer in the United States, announces their newest innovation, a ready to serve Limoncello Spritz.

The spritz cocktail phenomenon that began in Europe is taking over the US. That trend has now extended to the Limoncello Spritz. Currently, there are over 160,000 monthly global Google searches!

“With its recent rise in popularity, we felt as qualified limoncello experts that this was the perfect opportunity to come up with a ready to serve version that makes this simple, but delicious, cocktail convenient to enjoy at home” said Phil Mastroianni, Co-Owner and Co-Founder, Fabrizia Spirits.

Fabrizia prides themselves on handcrafting their products using real ingredients including lemons from their grove in Sicily!

Fabrizia’s Limoncello Spritz is made with 3 ingredients: Italian sparkling wine, Fabrizia’s award winning Limoncello (crafted with Sicilian lemons), bubbly soda water and is more than a drink; it’s a symphony of flavors that transports you to the sun-drenched landscapes of the Italian Coast.

Crafted with precision and infused with the soul of Italy, every sip encapsulates the essence of summer creating a flavor experience unlike any other.

Each bottle comes with dried lemon slices to be used as a garnish for a truly authentic experience.

Crafted with the same commitment to excellence that defines Fabrizia, their Limoncello Spritz is a testament to their brand’s unwavering dedication to quality, authenticity, and the pursuit of beverage perfection.

Fabrizia is inviting you to join the movement and let their Limoncello Spritz elevate your upcoming summer experience to unprecedented heights!

About Fabrizia Spirits

Fabrizia Spirits was founded in 2008 and is now the leading limoncello producer in the US. Many years ago their Co-founders, Co-owners and brothers, Phil and Nick Mastroianni, started Fabrizia in their parent’s garage. With a cherished family recipe, passed down through generations, they handcraft their Fabrizia Limoncello! Each bottle of their Limoncello is made using the finest hand-picked Sicilian lemons. No waxes, artificial colors or flavors are used in the creation of their all natural liqueur. Fabrizia, an Italian name meaning “one who works with their hands,” captures the essence of their artisanally crafted spirits. They import lemons from their own lemon grove in Sicily, Italy to their facility in New Hampshire and use them as a foundation for all their spirits products. Follow The Lemons – Fabrizia Spirits. In addition to their flagship Limoncello, they offer a Crema di Pistacchio Liqueur, Blood Orange and Crema Di Limoncello and a line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Their products are currently sold in 22 states and available for purchase online as well.

https://www.fabriziaspirits.com/limoncello-spritz