Jack Daniel’s Launches New Batches of 12-Year-Old and 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey

LYNCHBURG, Tenn.— The Jack Daniel Distillery announced the release of Batch 2 of its 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey and Batch 3 of its 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey. The expressions are the latest in the Jack Daniel’s Aged Series, an annual release of age-stated expressions launched in 2021 to honor the brand’s whiskey-making traditions.

“Our Jack Daniel’s Aged Series has given us the opportunity to produce modern whiskeys that simultaneously capture the essence of the liquid Mr. Jack created over 150 years ago,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “These releases embody the artistry, passion and craftsmanship that define Jack Daniel’s legacy, and I’m excited for our friends to enjoy this year’s batches of special whiskeys.”

While batches within the Aged Series will have slight variations, the predominant notes of oak, butterscotch and tobacco can be found in each whiskey. Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Batch 2 has predominant notes of pipe tobacco, oak, and butterscotch, while Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Batch 3 is oak-forward with layers of fruit and cocoa.

Both expressions were charcoal mellowed and aged in new, toasted, and charred American white oak barrels first in the upper floors of our barrelhouse before being relocated to the lower ricks to extend the maturation process. Both share the same grain bill as the classic Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey of 80% corn, 12% malted barley and 8% rye.

Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 2 is offered at 107 proof (53.5% abv) and Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 3 at 97 proof (48.5% abv). They are available in limited quantities across the United States this month in 700 mL bottles for suggested retail prices of $94.99 and $84.99, respectively.

About Jack Daniel’s

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Bonded, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

Please Drink Responsibly.

Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey, 53.5% alc. by vol. and Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey, 48.5% alc. by vol., Jack Daniel Distillery, Lynchburg, Tennessee. JACK DANIEL’S is a registered trademark. ©2024 Jack Daniel’s. All rights reserved.

For More Information:

https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-us