Kate Upton and Vosa Spirits Launch New High Line Variety Pack

Vosa Spirits, co-owned by entrepreneur and actress Kate Upton, announced the launch of the High Line Tropics Pack, following the launch of the Classics packs of all Vosa Spirits products in 2023. The exciting addition of the High Line Tropics to Vosa Spirits’ Ready-to-Enjoy offerings gives consumers even more flavor options when looking for a better tasting Higher ABV canned cocktail this spring and summer.

“I’m super excited about our new High Line Tropics Collection, and for everyone to taste our new flavors. The products come right in time for Spring and Summer and are flavorful yet perfectly light. This collection is great to enjoy with friends and family on the beach or packed into a cooler for gameday.” says Kate Upton, Co-Owner, Vosa Spirits. “Vosa High Line products continue to offer a variety of ready-to-drink, lightly carbonated cocktails that are made with high-quality spirits and no preservatives. Having even more flavors to choose from makes these products just that much better.”

The High Line Tropics Pack (SRP $21.99 / 8-pack) transports consumers to a tropical paradise with four vibrant and refreshing flavors: Lime, Mango, Passionfruit, and Watermelon. The addition of these flavors allows consumers to choose between Vosa Classics collection, which offers Lemon, Peach, Cherry and Pineapple, or the new flavors of the Tropics Collection. The High Line is canned at 7% ABV with light carbonation, and exemplifies the Vosa commitment to delivering the best ingredients and taste in a canned cocktail, perfect for those seeking a convenient yet luxurious lightly carbonated option.

Reflected in the sleek, timeless designs of the cans, Vosa evokes the classic simplicity and elegance of the Mediterranean. Vosa encourages consumers to demand more from their beverage experience and enjoy the finer things by bringing luxury and elegance to the Ready-to-Enjoy space with premium, six-times distilled vodka, as well as gluten-free and preservative-free formulas. Both the Vodka Water and the High Line represent Vosa Spirits’ unwavering dedication to using premium ingredients and exceptional craftsmanship.

In the coming weeks, Vosa will also be releasing a new non-carbonated Vodka Water Variety Pack, extending their Vodka Water line with new refreshing flavors. This collection will give consumers more options to choose from when looking for a carbonation-free, full-flavored drinking experience. The Vodka Waters are canned at 5% ABV and provide light and satisfying flavor choices, perfect for those who prefer to imbibe cocktails with no bubbles.

Vosa Spirits is available at retailers in Florida and Illinois through Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and in Michigan through Vintage Wine Company. Vosa will also be launching in several more markets this upcoming spring and summer!

About Vosa Spirits

Vosa Spirits is a leading beverage company renowned for its unwavering commitment to taste, quality, and innovation. With a passion for pushing boundaries, Vosa Spirits offers a diverse range of premium spirits that cater to the discerning preferences of consumers around the world. From the simplicity of Vodka Water to the convenience and indulgence of the High Line Signature Cocktail, Vosa Spirits continues to redefine the drinking experience.

About Kate Upton

Supermodel, actress, and entrepreneur, Kate Upton is one of the few models who is able to maintain both a mainstream and high-end appeal. Upton has appeared in campaigns for Bobbi Brown, Express, Guess and Sam Edelman, to name a few, and has appeared on the cover of the world’s most prestigious magazines. No stranger to disrupting the status quo, in February 2017 Upton became the first person to appear on three different covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. In June 2018, Upton graced the cover of Maxim Magazine as #1 on Maxim’s Hot 100 list. She appeared on the September 2019 cover of Health Magazine, their first-ever unretouched cover. In June 2020, Upton was recognized by Global Citizen for her philanthropic efforts during the COVID-19 Global Pandemic. On the feature film side, Upton starred alongside Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann in FOX’s hugely successful feature film THE OTHER WOMAN, as well as THE LAYOVER in which she starred opposite Alexandra Daddario. Up next, Upton stars alongside Johnny Knoxville and Mo Amer in indie film SWEET DREAMS from writer/director Like Sarki. Upton is represented by The Lions Management, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, and CAA.

https://vosaspirits.com/