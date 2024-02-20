Mijenta Announces Limited Edition Cristalino Aged in Symphony Barrels

DALLAS, Texas— Mijenta, the award-winning, additive-free, sustainable tequila from the highlands of Jalisco today announced the release of its limited edition Cristalino, which through extensive experimentation has brought to life something truly unique and utterly unpredictable.

The idea to create a Cristalino tequila was born from Maestra Tequilera Ana María Romero Mena’s passion for exploring the sensory possibilities of tequila, which for Mijenta’s latest expression, began with experimentation with Symphony barrels. With staves composed of American Oak from the forests of Minnesota, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Virginia, over the course of approximately eight months, the barrels continuously enhance the incredible richness of the tequila as new compounds develop, transform and evolve.

“I love to bring together the art and science of crafting tequila, and have been thrilled with the reception to Mijenta’s first three expressions,” said Romero Mena. “With the Cristalino, and other Mijenta expressions moving forward, I am excited to experiment with different techniques and approaches that showcase the depth and richness of the agave.”

Filtering the aged tequila to create a high-quality Cristalino requires an artist’s delicate touch. By precisely controlling the contact of the spirit with the charcoal, Mijenta preserves the aromatic complexity while removing the color.

“As a result of the meticulous process, our Cristalino possesses the richness of an Añejo, drinks like a Reposado and is perfect for cocktails that require a clear spirit, like the martini,” said Co-Founder Juan Coronado. “As this style continues to grow in popularity, this expression will make an excellent choice for mixologists and cocktail enthusiasts.”

Cristalino tequilas have continued to gain popularity in the market and are now the fastest growing style of tequila. According to Nielsen data, Cristalinos are fueling the category expansion with a 39% Dollar Sales growth versus the previous year, driven, for instance, by conquests from categories like vodka.

On the nose, Mijenta’s Cristalino has complex notes of maple, caramel, coffee, coconut, toffee, fruity notes of citrus and honey, as well as cooked agave. On the palate, the bouquet of flavors is sweet and silky, with enduring notes of coconut, vanilla, maple, chocolate, coffee, and cooked agave.

As with all Mijenta expressions, the Cristalino packaging is fully eco-friendly. The bottle and cork are made from recycled glass and the box is made from 100% post-consumer recycled paper.

This latest launch follows Mijenta’s release of its second batch of Añejo Gran Reserva in Fall 2023, along with the brand’s recognitions by the International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC) as the Agave Producer of the Year and the overall Spirits Producer of the Year, the most prestigious recognition awarded by the IWSC.

Priced at $119.99 (750ml) Mijenta Cristalino will be available to order in the U.S. from February 19, 2024 at shopmijenta.com and siptequila.com.

Mijenta’s recommended serving suggestions include:

El Yerberito

2.5 oz Mijenta Cristalino

1 bar spoon of yellow chartreuse

1 bar spoon of dry vermouth

2 dashes of lavender bitters

1 pinch of salt

Stir all ingredients with plenty of ice and serve in a martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Dirty Highlands

2.5 oz Mijenta Cristalino

0.75 oz dry vermouth

3 dashes of saline solution

1 bar spoon of olive brine

Stir all ingredients with plenty of ice until cold and serve in a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a frozen blue cheese olive.

Espresso Martini

1.5 oz Mijenta Cristalino

0.25 oz Kahlua liqueur

0.75 oz espresso caffé

0.5 oz vanilla syrup

1 pinch of Maldon salt

Shake all ingredients with plenty of ice and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a coffee bean.

About Mijenta Tequila

Mijenta is an award-winning, additive-free, sustainable Tequila from the highlands of Jalisco that celebrates the traditions of Mexican culture. Made with only the best ingredients and a meticulous distilling process, Mijenta comprises the essentials of a truly well-crafted tequila: complex, balanced, and gastronomic. With community and sustainability at the heart of its mission, Mijenta is the first tequila producer to earn B Corp certification based on its holistic approach to environmental responsibility and the development of meaningful and impactful partnerships.

For More Information:

https://mijenta-tequila.com